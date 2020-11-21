Instagram Reels have taken over our news feed. With TikTok gone, social media users are making reels like never before. With the help of Instagram’s latest feature, we have seen a whole new bunch of digital stars emerge, and one such is Instagrammer Ruhee Dosani. She and her ‘We Desi’ friends are quite popular on social media, as the girl recreates super fun videos, with desi music. The latest one would be the iconic Badshah Masala jingle, which in the first sixteen hours has crossed one million views. The video has gone crazy viral on the internet, and you cannot miss the cool dance moves for the world. In this article, we bring you Ruhee’s latest reel that people are obsessing right now.

Ruhee’s Instagram bio does not reveal much about her, except that she is a ‘Punjab di kudi now in foreign (not Canada).’ She regularly posts videos of herself with her friends, who are all non-Indians, dancing on desi songs. And it’s not only a bunch of foreigners dancing to the desi tunes, it the kind of dance steps that Ruhee and her mates pull off, their expressions and insane props they use—everything makes her videos worth sharing with your peeps. The songs range from Bollywood to Marathi to Punjabi and even some iconic jingles like Badshah Masala. Indonesian Dancer ‘Vina Fan’ Recreates Bollywood’s Hit Track ‘Bole Chudiyaan’ in Mesmerising Viral Video, Watch Other Clips That Prove Her Love for Desi Songs.

Every kid born in the 90s must have heard, sung or grooved to the iconic ad song. But one could have rarely thought to dance on the jingle with friends in 2020! But Ruhee and her ‘We Desi’ friends did. Ruhee Dosani, RNF Kee, Lailah Chanel, Diesel and WeDESI have taken the internet by storm with their fun expressions and masala mix dance moves.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruhee Dosani (@ruheedosani)

There are many other funny reels that she has shared on her profile. Even though her videos include people from different ethnicities, they stay true to the Indian-ness of the songs. And that’s what has impressed the netizens the most. Her Reels are sure fun to watch, to lift your spirits on any given day.

