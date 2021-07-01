Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best football players of his generation along with being amongst the most popular celebrities in the world. And the Portuguese star’s marketability and admiration has sky-rocketed in recent times with the 36-year-old now becoming the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram. The Portuguese footballer tops the list which includes world-renowned personalities such as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Beyonce among many others. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person To Reach 250 Million Followers on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has the most followers on Instagram, recently topped their annual rich list of celebrities who charge the most for a single post on the social media website as per Hopper HQ, with the footballer earning around $1.6m for a sponsored post. It is the first time the footballer has reached first place in the annual rankings, which are dominated by US celebrities from the reality TV, film and music industries.

The Portuguese star is followed by WWE Wrestler turned Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson with American singer Ariana Grande behind the two. Another footballer on the list is Argentine superstar Lionel Messi on seventh. Meanwhile, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is the only cricketer in the Top 50.

Highest Earning Celebrities On Instagram

Sr No Celebrity Earnings Per Post 1 Cristiano Ronaldo $1.6m 2 Dwayne Johnson $1.52m 3 Ariana Grande $1.51m 4 Kylie Jenner $1.49m 5 Selena Gomez $1.46m 6 Kim Kardashian $1.41m 7 Lionel Messi $1.16m 8 Beyonce $1.14m 9 Justin Bieber $1.11m 10 Kendall Jenner $1.05m 11 Taylor Swift $1.01m 12 Jennifer Lopez $0.98m 13 Khloe Kardashian $0.94m 14 Nicki Minaj $0.87m 15 Miley Cyrus $0.83m 16 Neymar Jr $0.82m 17 Kourtney Kardashian $0.79m 18 Kevin Hart $0.70m 19 Virat Kohli $0.68m 20 Demi Lovato $0.66m

The rankings of the highest-paid celebrity in Instagram are decided by analysing factors including average engagement, how often an Instagrammer posts and a range of variables, including follower numbers, to estimate what a celebrity could charge a brand for a sponsored post.

