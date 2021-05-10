Owner of three companies is an amid multi-tasker, Marcus Roberts-DeLoach garnishing humongous popularity.

In this world everyone is blessed with some unique talent from God, one just needs to concentrate and work hard with determination to implement his or her skills. Especially online business has wide opportunity to explore one’s efficiency. Although it’s equally very competitive market and bit risky also it demands constant research of the market and consumer to linger in the territory. We have seen and witnessed the sudden growth and potential of online businesses and emergence of the e-commerce industry. The conventional brick and mortar now being replaced by simple touch on your phone or any other gadget. The new generation customer is extremely tech savvy and its wants are really volatile with umpteen number of choices available for him. The new user generally does not possess much patience and flips over to other domains to complete his requirement. As entrepreneurs and businessmen, one needs to be really on top of their A game and deliver desired results in record time. They need to come up with innovative ideas to formulate successful strategic activities to take the customers attention. One such entrepreneur who has mastered the act of setting up the online businesses for his clients is Marcus Roberts-DeLoach.

This 24-year-old American entrepreneur from Philadelphia is also an established author, marketer, and empowerment speaker. His sheer passion, interest, dedication, and resilience has enabled him to gather lot of recognition in the e-commerce sector. Today he owns 3 companies- LionHearted Revolution Holdings Company, Purpose 2 Prosper, LLC, and LionHearted Publications, LLC. He also co-owns his own clothing apparel LionHearted Revolution Apparel, alongside his wife Alexus Roberts-DeLoach. The husband-and-wife duo have successfully set up their businesses with tremendous grit and vision to reach out to the larger audience in the market and today they relish their growing popularity in the country day by day.

Marcus Roberts-DeLoach started from a tender age of 20 years to embark on the entrepreneurial world of online business and network marketing as a full-time student athlete in college. With a long-term objective to pass on the learnings and knowledge of whatever he has learned and impart it to the younger generation, Marcus Roberts-DeLoach started mentoring and guiding thousand of students on how to setup their online business. He feels that the right knowledge can lead many young guns to make online business as a full-time career and profession. Marcus Roberts-DeLoach also uses his author platform on many occasions to speak and share with others and make them reach out to connect with their purpose.

Marcus Roberts-DeLoach feels that it was his destiny to become an entrepreneur in the online business and also share his learnings to many millions. He feels accomplished and happy that he has been able to make a difference to many people’s life and indeed provide them with a purpose. We hope Marcus Roberts-DeLoach continues his good work ahead and inspires us all.