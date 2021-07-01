The closer we look around ourselves, the more we see how many new talented beings and entrepreneurs have rocked different business industries and sectors. Looking at them and the kind of success they have gained in the ever-so-growing and evolving entrepreneurial space, one wonders what could be the things that might have helped them earn massive success? Well, there could be a number of factors, but nothing beats passion when combined with perseverance, points out Hassib Bawari, one of the best examples in the world of entrepreneurship who proved his excellence with his innate skills and talents.

Talking about his story, Hassib Bawari says that in 1995 he landed at the Pearson airport during Halloween, when he was only 8 years old, having escaped the war back home. Life always kept posing newer hurdles and struggles on his path, when he lost his father in a car accident, and his mother had to raise four boys all alone, working multiple jobs. Very soon, he realized he would have to stand on his own feet and was also introduced to the sales world and realized how he really enjoyed the same.

After graduating, he made a move into the entrepreneurial world to change his and his family's life. Listening to his heart and instincts, Hassib Bawari became the entrepreneur he always dreamt of becoming. Since he was new to the business world, he also thought that it would be of tremendous value in having a mentor to learn from and explore areas of opportunities. In 2015, he met Shaminder Gogna through a family connection, and they learned about their passion for the client experience. Since then, they have been working rigorously and devising newer ways and robust strategies that have helped them propel forward in the world of business.

Through the many ups and downs he faced in life and learning how to work hard and smart at the same time quickly, Hassib Bawari grew as an entrepreneur and individual. He was always thrilled with the freedom that entrepreneurs enjoyed and that's why he wished to create a career as a businessman. His mother has been his constant motivation throughout reveals that talented man.

Today, Hassib Bawari is a well-recognized name in the world of business, where he created his career with a strong resolve and commitment to success. Professional and financial freedom for him and his family is his definition of success. Professionally the future looks bright with several areas to develop and build. Personally, he desires to grow both mentally & spiritually and always looks forward to the next level.