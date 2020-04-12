Meet Inspirational Entrepreneur Nehemiah Davis, A Man With a Golden Heart (Photo Credits: File Image)

Life is not easy for all, but real fighters come out by proving their mettle in the toughest situation. Nehemiah Davis is such a person who has worked to earn big in life. Nehemiah Davis life is an inspirational one from nothing to award-winning author, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist is a fabulous inspiring story. He is born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. At 32 he has achieved the highest honours from the world.

If we talk about his childhood, he has gone through lots of pain. His father was in jail when Nehemiah was only two years old. He has seen a tough time from his childhood. He was kicked out of high school, Kicked out of college and fired from ten jobs. Now imagine what he has gone through in his life. But as we say when you are genuinely from inside life allow you to prove your element. He did the same when experience gave him the opportunity he grabbed with both hands, and at 21, his life started to change.

He has dedicated his first business and has devoted his life to serving others through Nehemiah Davis Foundation which was launched in 2007 by his mother and Nehemiah. Till now, the organization has served more than, 60,000 homeless citizens, seniors citizens and youth all around the world.

He has travelled around 55 countries till now and awarded and recognized around the globe. He also received the President's Volunteer Service Award at the white house. Nehemiah also co-founded a movement to help get 60,000 bottles of waters to the citizens in Flint, Michigan during their urgent water crisis.

The Nehemiah Davis Foundation feeds the homeless weekly. It facilitates eight annual events spanning from a back-to-school event, a Thanksgiving and a Christmas event all designed in the spirit of supporting those in need. As an author of three books, Nehemiah is also an owner of multiple event spaces and teaches others around the world how to do the same.

Lastly, earlier this year Nehemiah opened a community centre in his neighbourhood which offers several free programs for the youth, including a writing workshop, guitar lessons, sewing lessons and vocal lessons. Nehemiah knows that theoretical knowledge of school and college will not help young ones, so he help young ones who want to grow in life as an entrepreneur. He helps them inspire them about how to grow as an entrepreneur.Nehemiah's mission is to help other people become the best they can be through his tireless philanthropic and entrepreneurial work.