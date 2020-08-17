Popular Mumbai based architect Shraddha Pawar has become the internet's favourite girl after her adorable rakhi video with her pet golden retriever Ruffles went viral. Shraddha was seen tieing a rakhi on Ruffles paw while he is wearing a traditional white cap on his head.

Shraddha is not only an architect but also a photographer, stylist and influencer. She has done a couple of projects and worked with some renowned brands and organisations. She knows the best to turn a small box into a useful home accessory. Pawar's versatile content on her social media is also appreciated and people drool over her healthy recipes that she created to encourage her viewers to believe that it’s never too late to begin living a healthy lifestyle.

Have a Look at Video

Shraddha says, "Ruffles is my family. He is like a brother and thus I tied him rakhi this year. I was overwhelmed to see how people liked the video and they appreciated it. I am also thankful to everyone who keep liking my work and appreciates every little effort that I make."

We wish Shraddha good luck and success.