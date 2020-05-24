Meet Suresh Kumar (Zeric), Fitness Sensation From Punjab

Fitness King is one of the most challenging craft and is very divergent. It's scope gives the exposure to the dream industry of acting and modelling.

Suresh kumar (Zeric) is a professional sexy physique from India. He is from a native of Punjab. Surash inspiration for fitness king can be traced back to his hometown "Garshankar" where he grew up watching wrestlers and fitness person.

At the age of 16 he is inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salman Khan and bought to become a sexy physique fitness. After completing his school and graduation he decided to administer. While continuing his fitness goals and pursuing his ambition in the Film Industry.

As an active social media user he has more than 40.7K followers on his Instagram handle (zeric_06) where he influences peeps about fitness, modelling and acting.

He is successful business man. He is very good looking person.His knowledge and his hard work have helped him grow his own Gym name Fitness Garage Garhshankar (Punjab).

He is rising star of Punjab and his hardwork has the feature of bodybuilding industry. He has the only goal to inspired the new generation and giving feature to bodybuilding.

Instead of business he is socially responsible about the community. Now he has rising star of Punjab and looking forward for the bright feature in bodybuilding and modelling. He think about the his ambition and really doing great in his life.