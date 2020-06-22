British writer Lady Colin Campbell claimed that former actress and Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has the desire to run for the president. The 70-year-old said that her decision to shift to the United States is due to Meghan Markle's political ambitions. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shifted to the United States in March after leaving their royal duties as senior members of the British royal family. The couple quit their role as royals to live an independent life with their son Archie. The British writer is known for her 1992 best-selling biography, Diana in Private: The Princess Nobody Knows. Ahead of her book about the royal couple named Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, Campbell made the claims. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Give Up Royal Titles, Social Media Users Shower Their Support (Check Tweets)

Speaking to FEMAIL!, Lady Campbell said, "I know the Duchess of Sussex has political ambitions and I've been told that one day she wants to run for President. I think everything she is doing, leaving the royal family and moving back to California is part of her plan and she has taken Harry along with her."

In an interview with The Sunday Times, she said that Meghan has 'squandered' the 'most wonderful opportunity' by leaving the royal family. She also mentioned that there were signs that Meghan would 'not adjust' to life as a royal after her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. The socialite also mentioned how Meghan Markle was the topic of conversation at a dinner held at her house at Castle Goring, Worthing in Sussex, following a garden party for Prince Charles' 70th birthday. Prince Harry Does Not Like The Term 'Megxit' As It Wasn't Meghan Markle's Decision To Bid Adieu To The Royal Family.

The writer heard that Meghan had apparently asked to leave after having her photo taken because she was 'bored'. Talking about it she said, "We were all horrified. It was a warning sign Meghan was not going to adjust as well as she'd hoped." Reportedly, the writer said that Meghan was the 'driving force' behind the decision to leave the royal family.

She added, "If you listen to their engagement tape they both state she's been treated very well, she's been welcomed with open arms and they can't wait for her to become a working member of the royal family and she said she wanted to hit the ground running."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).