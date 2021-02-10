Towards the end of last year King Wizard stormed onto the hip hop scene with a slew of cuts with major artists, from Money Man and Lil Uzi Vert to further label artists Lil Quil, Raw Youngin, MarMar Oso and Chevy Woods. Backed by his manager Oliver ‘Big Papa’ Harvey he doesn’t seem to be slowing down as yet unannounced tracks with further huge artists get set to drop over 2021.

Described as the “Collab King” you can see why in the recent release of the Money Man track “For You” which Wizard created alongside producers RockTee and 808PlugBeats. Money Man has also been seen on his story as shooting a video for the track which we eagerly anticipate the release of. King Wizard’s other tracks have seen him creating alongside names such as SupahMario, 808 mafia’s Venzo and Akachi along with upcoming producers Jayko and Underdog Music’s own Whitlock Beats.

Inspired by the recent success of King Wizard we reached out to his manager Big Papa for his take “There ain’t no stopping us at this point, the momentum keeps building, this is gonna be a massive year for myself, King Wizard and the rest of our collaborators. We all win together”.

Click Here For Website

@bigpapaharvey