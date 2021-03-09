Being able to ace the chic look is a skill that can be difficult to master. Having a great fashion sense is one thing, and the ability to sizzle in any size or shape is another thing. Not everyone dares to dazzle in a one-piece or a bikini. Sammy Krieger, one of the boldest plus-size models has never failed to impress her fans with her hotness quotient. The plus-size sector in the fashion industry has been unexplored as a majority of the people are fascinated by athletic and ripped physiques.

However, Sammy has broken the stereotypes and has made many heads turn with her impeccable beauty. The content created by Kriger consists of adult fashion and most of her posts are in bikini and sportswear. Born and brought up in Portland, Oregon, she has broken all the barriers and is inspiring women to live life independently without being judged or scrutinized. Be it a sporty outfit, bikini or casual outfit, Sammy nails any look with perfection. Without any hesitance, Sammy’s posts have taken the internet by storm.

Much before getting into modelling, the plus-size model worked in fashion outlets. For the love of stunning outfits, Krieger started posting pictures on social media. Little did she know that her posts started getting great engagement from the users. That was the start of Sammy’s journey towards excellence. Today the model and influencer is a living example for all the ladies who did not pursue their dreams thinking about people’s opinion. The confidence she has to flaunt her assets on the internet has motivated many curvy women from different sectors and industry.

The 28-year old sensational diva has a family of more than 3 million solely on Instagram. For collaborations, she has an ample number of brands in her kitty. Being on the search list of thousands of youngsters on the internet, the scintillating lady is indeed a prominent figure on the internet. Moreover, she is the brand ambassador of Fashion Nova, a global plus-size fashion brand. Along with it, Krieger has even worked with Savage X Fenty, the lingerie brand of global singer Rihanna. By being herself and true to her work, Sammy Krieger has undoubtedly smashed all the trolls that have surrounded her in these years.