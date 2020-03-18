Naman Tyagi, Founder of Weddopedia & Fashiopedia, Emerging Entrepreneur in Wedding and Fashion Industry

Naman Tyagi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Founder & CEO of ‘Weddopedia’ & ‘Fashiopedia’, Naman Tyagi is one of the most sensational Entrepreneurs from India. Having registered his company as ‘Weddopedia Pvt. Ltd.’ with his sister Neha Tyagi, having some brands in it, he is now a marketing mentor & online marketing consultant for many new startups & public figures. His social sites have an overall network of 10 lakhs people on accounts like Instagram, Facebook & Telegram. Peoples can search him by his username @NamanTyagiOfficial or by his website www.namantyagi.com.

His father Mr. Pavan Kumar Tyagi & mother Mrs. Babita Tyagi, both are teachers by profession. He Born on 03/December/1994 in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, he completed his schooling from Bishop Conard Senior Secondary School, Bareilly, then shifted to NCR for Engineering from Inderprastha Engineering College, Ghaziabad. Apart from being an entrepreneur, he is also a social activist & has worked in several areas uplifting & bringing forward some of the social issues that society needs to be aware of. For this, he got several awards & certificates including ‘Karamveer Chakra’ from ‘United Nations’ in association with ‘IIT Delhi’.

The idea popped up in his mind while his relative was struggling to find a verified vendor who can make their daughter's wedding hassle-free & plan the wedding in their budget. From there he launched an online vendor directory ‘Weddopedia’ to help other people with their wedding and provide then overall wedding solutions.

Weddopedia helps couples for arranging their wedding online & making their planning & management easy to find a suitable vendor in their budget in just one click. It’s all about wedding vendor services, at the general price. Weddopedia helps couples to customize their wedding right from planning to execution and give its best to make it memorable in a stress freeway. Weddopedia not only helps clients pick the vendor that suits them the best but also provides them with great ideas and concepts.

Weddopedia to date successfully completed more than 100 wedding orders in subdomains all over India. Soon Naman Tyagi is planning to expand Weddopedia to the next level by launching a play-store Application for Weddopedia. For this, he is now in search of some funding or angel investor.

Apart from weddings, Naman Tyagi has a great interest in the fashion industry. For which he launched his modelling & acting agency in 2016 by the name ‘Fashiopedia’.

Fashiopedia is now one of the best professional modelling & acting agency in India. It promotes Indian culture on the global scenario & has successfully achieved an outstanding position in films, glamour, and fashion & entertainment world. The main objective of Fashiopedia is to promote and establish new talent & new products by producing the film, Musical albums, Fashion shows and Beauty Pageant and Various entertainments in India.

By organizing national level pageant modeling show ‘Mr., Miss. & Mrs. India’ every year. Naman Tyagi gives a great platform to all aspiring youth talents all over India. Many models, designers, photographers, makeup-artist from pan India participate in this prestigious beauty pageant held annually by Fashiopedia. It is the biggest platform for all young girls & boys who wish to start their careers in the modeling & fashion industry. He also invites many famous personalities to encourage & motivate peoples to be a part of their industry. Naman still believes that he has the potential to go into filmmaking business in the future. He will soon publish his fashion book as ‘Fashiopedia’ in the market for fresher & professional models who want to start or boost-up their careers in the fashion industry.

For past years he is working as an ‘Online marketer’ for more than 50 public figures including politicians, actors & models by helping them increase their base on all social media platforms. Naman is aiming to be a celebrity wedding planner & producer. He has recently been in 20 plus news for dream royal wedding for celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and has got huge coverage in Zee news, Bollywood now, etc.

Naman believes in trying something new & has been a great motivation for young peoples. For him, life is all about dreaming big & making that dream come true by working hard & by keeping a positive attitude “Never start a business just ‘to make money’ start a business ‘to make a difference’”.