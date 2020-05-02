Neeraj Rathore - The Digital Marketing Expert

Neeraj Rathore.

At this stage, digital marketing is vital for your business and brand awareness. It seems like every other brand has a website. And if they don't, they at least have a social media presence or digital ad strategy. Digital content and marketing is so common that consumers now expect and rely on it as a way to learn about brands and today we have Neeraj Rathore as our guest and digital marketing expert.

Neeraj Rathore is a professional digital marketer currently living in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh. He is in the field of online marketing since 2014 and have got amazing results in the field.

In this era and time of competition in the online community, it took time for Neeraj to set up a digital market sever that is unique and compatible to the clients and the people looking for it in this global pandemic. Neeraj believes in hard work and also says that everything takes time, whether it is building a brand reputation or learning something new. Neeraj has always worked day and night to achieve his dreams in digital marketing field.

The initial stages of Neeraj’s career were difficult and he was struggling at that time. Every time he failed, he got inspired and learned a lesson which kept him going and led to his amazing digital marketing journey. He had no funds in hand initially and he used his little savings to start his business. Neeraj always wanted to have his own company and he saw this opportunity as a golden chance to fulfill his dreams. Neeraj’s support was not different from others. He received constant support from his family and friends throughout his journey in digital marketing.

Marketing has always been about connecting with your audience in the right place and at the right time. The best digital marketers have a clear picture of how each digital marketing campaign supports their overarching goals and Neeraj is aware of all these facts. Neeraj learned, practiced and did internships before starting his own company because he wants to gain experience and knowledge of all the goods and bads of this field before actually entering in this field as a full time digital marketer because he has a firm believe that having no knowledge of something is better than having half knowledge.

Neeraj’s digital marketing company was officially incorporated in 2014. However, the journey of Neeraj began way before than this. He believes that blog posts, e-books, social media, anything can affects anyone’s life that can add value to it and he proved his belief to everyone out there.