Osman and his wife Shaaista throw light on the inception of their company "Blu Blood" and how they hope to make a difference.

It is wondrous to learn about all those people who make sure to always put their best foot forward in all that they choose to lay their hands on. This very attitude has helped a few professionals and entrepreneurs of the world to create waves in their industries and inspire the youth in more ways than one. A powerful couple has been doing the same and motivating others to also listen to their dreams and make consistent efforts to create the success they desire; they are Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman.

"Blu Blood" stands tall on the creative visions of this couple, who have put their blood and soul into making their firm a successful event and lifestyle management company, with headquarters in South Africa and Dubai. Talking about the inception of their firm that provides the industry-best lifestyle and management services, Osman says that a sweet story of fate brought him and his wife together, where they met through a mutual friend. Shaaista was hosting a Childline Gala Women's Day luncheon, and Osman was supporting the cause. They soon became friends and, after getting romantically involved, later also got married.

Together they hold over 35 years’ of experience in hospitality, logistics, communications, and marketing. Shaaista had done several diplomas covering project management, labour law and naturopathy, to name a few, and Osman had done a Diploma in International Management Marketing. These experiences, combined with the many struggles both of them saw on their individual paths, connected them and helped them get deeper into the entertainment space.

Blu Blood, born during the Confederation and World Cups of 2010, started as a concierge company, which also had contracts with FIFA and big multi-national brands. Osman then decided to join Shaaista's Blu Blood venture for their love and shared passion for the events and entertainment business and today are committed to providing live entertainment.

On asking how do they hope to make a difference, Shaaista says by building a brand, pushing for women empowerment in a male-dominated industry. She is committed to making a difference by being a visionary and leading by example in whatever roles and challenges may arise. Osman hopes to make a difference by being a deal maker, bringing people together, providing happiness in terms of the business they are in. The difference he believes they have created is that when people attend their events, they leave behind their problems and attain enjoyment and happiness throughout the shows.

Blu Blood specializes in a variety of services, including but not limited to live events & productions, artist & tour management, project management, social media, PR & digital marketing, and crisis management. They have also worked with top companies, including FIFA, UNICEF, The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Peermont and Tsogo Sun; music productions in Africa, top producers in Bollywood, internationally renowned comedians. They have also brought top-class international children's stage productions to South Africa and played a pivotal role in assisting the United Nations Refugee Agency with an appeal campaign and also hosting the first-ever UN Iftar in Africa.

Today, Osman is also one of the team co-owners for the current champions Northern Warriors of the Abu Dhabi T20 Cricket League. One of Osman’s entertainment highlights includes being part of the cast for hit South African feature film, Material and Material 2, with a producer role in the latter. New Material releases on the 15th October 2021 in South Africa.

Shaaista, too, continues to work tirelessly on one of her biggest projects to date called World Women's Network and even received prominent nominations for awards as well.