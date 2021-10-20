More than 20 years ago scientists came up with a way to harness the power of Oxygen to clean better than ever before. That breakthrough was OxiClean™ Versatile Stain Remover; a cleaning sensation that removes a broad range of stains including dirt, grease, food, blood and makeup from all around your home.

America’s No. 1 Stain Remover Brand is now available in India.

Worry not about any kind of stain in any corner of your home, as the name suggests, it is the most versatile stain remover you can think of. Get rid of those stains from literally any surface of your house with OxiClean™ and Work Your Magic to see those stains disappear!

OxiCleanTM VERSATILE STAIN REMOVER

OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover (File Image)

Reach for the original versatile stain remover first!

It has earned its reputation as the go-to product for tough stains on laundry and almost any other surface in your home.

America’s #1 versatile stain remover

Chlorine-free and colour safe

Harnesses the power of oxygen to get tough stains out and rinse them away

OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover can be used on laundry, soft surfaces in your home and even hard surfaces like grout lines, floor tiles and patio in your home, balcony, terrace or garden.

OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover can clean and remove those tough coffee stains, lipstick stains, make up stains, food stains, oil stains, sweat stains, from your daily wear and party wear clothes, table cloths, school uniforms, carpets and upholstery, rugs, doormats, even floor tiles and garden furniture when used as directed. Its oxygen-based water-activated formula safely gets tough dirt and grime out of laundry, water-washable carpets and nearly any surface in your home. It’s chlorine-free, colour safe.

OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover can be used along with the detergent, just add some OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover to boost the power of your detergent. Don’t mix with the detergent, pour OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover directly to the drum, then add the clothes and wash normally as you do.

You can also use OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover to clean those dirty sport shoes, your stained sneakers, re-whiten your yellow-stained favourite bed cover or bed sheet and pillow covers.

OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover can also be used to clean your garden furniture, you can also use it to clean those tough green algae stains caused due to moisture on your relaxing garden furniture or balcony or terrace.

You can also use it to remove the grout on your floor tiles, those odd-looking stains on your floor tiles, so you can go ahead and WORK YOUR MAGIC!

OxiCleanTM should not be used to clean the following materials: jewellery, latex paints, woven baskets, unpainted wicker, jute, teak, or finished wood.

OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover is now available in India at an MRP of ₹ 1200 for a 1.37 kgs container pack, you can order from our website - https://www.oxicleanindia.com/

OxiCleanTM WHITE REVIVE LAUNDRY WHITENER

OxiCleanTM White Revive Laundry Whitener (File Image)

OxiCleanTM White Revive Laundry Whitener whitens whites 40% better than chlorine bleach without the chlorine smell and it’s safe on colours.

Brightens and whitens without chlorine bleach

Safe on colour fast fabrics

No harsh chlorine smells

OxiCleanTM White Revive is now available in India at an MRP of ₹ 1400 for a 1.36 kgs container pack, you can order from our website - https://www.oxicleanindia.com/

Revive those dingy whites, be it those formal office white shirts, or those traditional white kurtas, or your wife’s white gown/saree or that lovely white dress you had, which is now a little pale and yellowish or has some stain on it. Use OxiCleanTM White Revive Laundry Whitener and brighten those whites so can wear them with all the glory again.

Now that the schools are reopening after a hiatus due to the reasons we all are aware of, revive those school uniforms of your beloved children and make them school ready again with OxiCleanTM White Revive Laundry Whitener.

