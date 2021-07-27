It was American artist Lorenzo Scott who once said, "The picture that you took with your camera is the imagination you want to create with reality." This is one of the most special ways, to sum up, what it means to be a photographer.

Iranian photographer Bahare Salehnia's work is a living testimony to the same. She is a photographer, retoucher, educator and Instagram influencer who not only has created some of the most talked-about pictures on social media but also loves to teach people. Using social media as a platform, Bahare has become known for her simple and easy-to-follow video-based instructions in which she opens up the view to the wonderful world of photography.

According to Bahare, "It was Elliott Erwitt's quote on photography that truly sums up how I feel about it. He said, '‏Photography is an art of observation ‏It has little to do with the things you see and everything to do with the way you see them' Though in many ways photography is subjective, it is always about how you see things and what catches the attention"

Meanwhile, Bahare is equally committed to the process of helping people to click better pictures and pose better. In today’s day and age where social media is everything, it has become all the more important to make an impression with a single click. While everyone wants instant fame, it is equally important to study the process behind the same.

Bahare has done many interesting series on social media posing that covers up things like how to pose in front of the mirror, how to take water shorts, among other things.

“There is a process that people should follow to get the get results. There is no shortcut to becoming a good photographer as you have to keep up with trends, ideas, visions, aesthetics and more. However, the important thing is to make a connection and doing the style that works for you. Be it on social media or off it, being authentic is the most important thing as the camera catches it all, ” concludes Bahare Salehnia