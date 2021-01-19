Tell us in detail about yourself and your brand Prim Princess. What does it stand for?

My name is Giulia Isabella Pintea. I am 23 years old, and I am a full-time Ph.D. student. I study cognitive science and I am also a teaching assistant for my university’s graduate course in advanced statistics.

My partner, Eric Montoya, and I founded Prim Princess in Dec. 2020 to help young girls look and feel confident in what they wear. Most girls around the world have struggled with self-esteem and believing in their capabilities. Our brand’s role is to help young girls with their low confidence issues. Girls should always see themselves as beautiful, capable, and confident from a young age and that is what we are trying to inculcate in them. Today’s young girls are tomorrow’s powerful and unstoppable women. But to get there, they must acquire the mindset to reach these goals. Our appearance transforms our mindset, which is why self-image is important to us.

How have your personal experiences helped in shaping your brand? At what stage is your brand now in terms of overall growth?

Throughout my childhood, I struggled with low self-esteem. I doubted my abilities and never believed in my dreams coming to fruition. My aspirations were torn apart right before my eyes. My friends who I used to call "my family", played a significant role in breaking my dreams apart. During my journey through high school and university, those experiences highly impacted me. They influenced what I believed I deserved, my own thoughts, and my actions towards myself and others.

Thinking about my past, I would often say to myself, “I would never want another girl or young woman to go through the things I did. I would never want her to think she is not worthy of being heard, not good enough, not smart enough, not pretty enough. But what can I do? How can I impact young girls?” Creating this brand was a dream of mine for a long time, and thankfully Eric was able to make this a reality with me.

We found our brand in Dec. 2020, therefore we are still a small business. However, we have big dreams and visions for Prim Princess, and we cannot wait for our brand to grow and reach millions of people all over the world.

What services do you currently provide to your clients?

Prim Princess provides premium-quality dresses, petticoats, and tiaras. Since our brand’s audience is largely made up of parents, Prim Princess provides customers with free resources, such as book recommendations, baby-friendly skincare products, and tips to help promote self-confidence in young girls. We do this in an effort to show that Prim Princess genuinely cares about their customers’ well-being and the type of information they are exposed to.

As a multitasker, what does your day-to-day schedule look like?

My day-to-day schedule is as busy as it can be. I wake up early every morning and start my day by practicing gratitude, followed by an energizing workout. After having a coffee and a protein shake, I plan out my entire day and write down the three most important tasks for the day. After that, the rest of my day is packed with back-to-back meetings, which can include classes, office hours, teaching, and more. Whenever I get a chance throughout the day, I answer emails, grab a snack, or take a breather. I make sure I take breaks throughout my day to avoid burning out. I end my workday with a nice cup of tea and a book to read. Later in the evening, I take time for self-care, usually with a nice bubble bath or a face mask. Finally, I take time to meditate right before going to sleep.

What else can we see coming from you in 2021. Any upcoming projects?

We have lots of new arrivals and collaborations in store for 2021. We will release new styles, accessories, and continue to provide free resources for parents through our social media and email newsletter. We will also be collaborating with social media influencers to help promote our cause and our releases. Finally, we started a donation program, where a portion of all proceeds is donated to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Our goal is to raise over $1,000,000 by the end of this year!

To keep in touch with us, follow us on Instagram (@primprincess_), like us on Facebook (@officialprimprincess), and sign up for our email list through our website at www.primprincess.com.