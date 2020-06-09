First Night Sex Positions: Get Naughty on Your Wedding Night (Suhag Raat) With These Blissful Sex Positions For an Intense Orgasm

sex

Sex is something that every newlywed couple looks forward to. Although wedding celebrations can leave you exhausted, newlywed couples are never too tired for having sex... especially those who have never had sex before. Having sex on the wedding can be a rather thrilling experience, but it is always best to play safe and take it slow when you're doing it for the first time. There are a few blissful sex positions that every couple can try on their wedding night. What are those? Let's take a look at them below. Hot Sex Positions For Beginners: Never Had Sex Before? Easy First-Night Poses You Can Try.

Missionary always tops the list

The missionary position is the safest option to try on the wedding night. Why? We've seen it mostly in movies and it is most likely the position we'd imagine ourselves in while having sex. The missionary position has the man on top while the woman lays below him.

Spooning

Considered that both you and your spouse are relatively tired and aren't in the mood to actually get up, you can still GET IT UP by trying spooning. This position will have you both laying in bed, while the woman curls up on one side, the man curls up behind her, inserting his penis from the back. However, if you're trying anal for the first time, it is advisable to use lube to make the penetration smoother and easier

The 69 position

One of the sexiest positions to try on your big night would be the 69 positions. This sex position will have one of you lying in the bed, while the other partner will lie on you in the opposite direction. This way, he will have access to your vagina while you can completely focus on his penis.

Having sex for the first time after the wedding is surely special for couples. You both can have a sexy surprised planned for each other on the wedding night by having a hot massage session or maybe incorporate some sex toys in the act to make it fun and interesting.