Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Masturbation Hygiene Tips: How to Clean Your Sex Toys? Tips and Tricks That Can Come in Handy

Relationships Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 09:11 PM IST
A+
A-
Masturbation Hygiene Tips: How to Clean Your Sex Toys? Tips and Tricks That Can Come in Handy
Sex toys (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Just as much as we assert the importance of safe sex, we also need to realise how important it is to use safe sex toys too. Whether it is a vibrator or any other type of sex toy, do ensure that you clean it before and after every time you’ve used it so that the bacteria doesn’t settle on it. There are two types of sex toys – motorized and non-motorized. Motorized sex toys or vibrators are the ones that are battery operated. So make sure that you don’t immerse them in water to wash them. Instead, use a mild soap and a damp cloth to clean your motorized sex toy. Non-motorized sex toys are the ones that don’t operate on battery. These can safely be submerged into soap water. Listed below are some other important tips to keep in mind while cleaning your sex toys. Sex Toys: Using a Dildo For The First Time? Here Are Masturbation Tips You Don't Want To Miss.

  • Non-motorized sex toys should be submerged in boiling water. Let it sit in the boiling water for a few minutes before you start cleaning it. Take some soap (preferably liquid so that it is easier) and rub it on the vibrator. Using boiling water will ensure that your vibrator has been cleaned deeply.

  • Using a clean towel after the wash is of utmost importance. Make sure that you use a fresh towel because if you use one that has been used already, the bacteria sitting on it will automatically be transferred to the sex toy. So, do ensure that towels are clean. Clean it dry.

  • Next step would be to put the vibrator in a case or the toy bag that it came in. Avoid keeping it in drawers or cupboards without a case because there are chances that dust might settle on it. A freshly cleaned, bacteria-free vibrator should be neatly packed in a toy bag which has a zipper or is sealable.

There are a lot of foam cleaners available in the market and online that can be used to clean motorized and non-motorized sex toys. Opt for something that is alcohol and paraben-free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Anal Beads Anal Sex Toys Butt Plugs dildo dildo types dildos Electric Vibrator Hot Sex Tips masturbation Masturbation Tips Sex Tips smart vibrator Vibrators Vibrators for women
You might also like
Masturbating to Sex Stories: Is It ‘Normal’ to Read Erotica While Relieving Sexual Tension? Here's What You Need to Know
Relationships

Masturbating to Sex Stories: Is It ‘Normal’ to Read Erotica While Relieving Sexual Tension? Here's What You Need to Know
Virtual Sex with Your Distant Partner: How to Enjoy Orgasmic Sex in a Long Distant Relationship Using Technology
Relationships

Virtual Sex with Your Distant Partner: How to Enjoy Orgasmic Sex in a Long Distant Relationship Using Technology
Hot Foreplay Tips: From Ice to Whipped Cream, Foods in Play with in the Bedroom for Maximum Pleasure and Intense Orgasm
Relationships

Hot Foreplay Tips: From Ice to Whipped Cream, Foods in Play with in the Bedroom for Maximum Pleasure and Intense Orgasm
How to Have Sex During COVID-19 Pandemic? Get Kinky, Avoid Orgies, Be Creative with Sex Positions Wearing Masks and More, Here's What NYC Health Officials Have to Say
Relationships

How to Have Sex During COVID-19 Pandemic? Get Kinky, Avoid Orgies, Be Creative with Sex Positions Wearing Masks and More, Here's What NYC Health Officials Have to Say
Hot Sex Games: Seductive Ways to Play in the Bedroom That Will Make Sex 10 Times Better!
Relationships

Hot Sex Games: Seductive Ways to Play in the Bedroom That Will Make Sex 10 Times Better!
Smooth Sex For Intense Orgasm: What Is a Lube? Types of Lubricants and Hot Ways to Use Them While Having Sex!
Relationships

Smooth Sex For Intense Orgasm: What Is a Lube? Types of Lubricants and Hot Ways to Use Them While Having Sex!
Hot Masturbation Tips: 5 Essentials You Had No Idea You Needed While Fingering Yourself for Mind-Blowing Orgasm
Relationships

Hot Masturbation Tips: 5 Essentials You Had No Idea You Needed While Fingering Yourself for Mind-Blowing Orgasm
Can it Be Dangerous For Women to Try Viagra?
Health & Wellness

Can it Be Dangerous For Women to Try Viagra?
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement