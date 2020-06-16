Masturbation Hygiene Tips: How to Clean Your Sex Toys? Tips and Tricks That Can Come in Handy

Just as much as we assert the importance of safe sex, we also need to realise how important it is to use safe sex toys too. Whether it is a vibrator or any other type of sex toy, do ensure that you clean it before and after every time you’ve used it so that the bacteria doesn’t settle on it. There are two types of sex toys – motorized and non-motorized. Motorized sex toys or vibrators are the ones that are battery operated. So make sure that you don’t immerse them in water to wash them. Instead, use a mild soap and a damp cloth to clean your motorized sex toy. Non-motorized sex toys are the ones that don’t operate on battery. These can safely be submerged into soap water. Listed below are some other important tips to keep in mind while cleaning your sex toys. Sex Toys: Using a Dildo For The First Time? Here Are Masturbation Tips You Don't Want To Miss.

Non-motorized sex toys should be submerged in boiling water. Let it sit in the boiling water for a few minutes before you start cleaning it. Take some soap (preferably liquid so that it is easier) and rub it on the vibrator. Using boiling water will ensure that your vibrator has been cleaned deeply.

Using a clean towel after the wash is of utmost importance. Make sure that you use a fresh towel because if you use one that has been used already, the bacteria sitting on it will automatically be transferred to the sex toy. So, do ensure that towels are clean. Clean it dry.

Next step would be to put the vibrator in a case or the toy bag that it came in. Avoid keeping it in drawers or cupboards without a case because there are chances that dust might settle on it. A freshly cleaned, bacteria-free vibrator should be neatly packed in a toy bag which has a zipper or is sealable.

There are a lot of foam cleaners available in the market and online that can be used to clean motorized and non-motorized sex toys. Opt for something that is alcohol and paraben-free.

