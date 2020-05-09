Men's Sexpectations: From Femdom to Fantasies, 5 HOT Things Guys like in Bed but Won’t Ask For

BDSM (Photo Credits: Pixabay) For representational purposes only.

As much as both women and men enjoy sex, the bedroom can be a tricky place to be in. Speaking of which, just like women, men have sexpectations too! While they may or may not be aligned with a woman’s needs and desires, men want to be heard in the bedroom too. Here are 5 important things men like in bed but won’t ask for. Sex Tips For Intense Orgasm: From Fantasies to Dirty Talking, 5 Things Men Want Women to Know About Sex.

A Blowjob

There’s no man who doesn’t love a blowjob! It is the most satisfying experience that a man has and looks forward to in the bedroom. Men would love it if a woman would go down on him without having him hinting at it! A satisfying, pleasurable blowjob that will blow his mind away is one of the most important things that a man would love in bed but may not always ask for it.

A Handjob

Men also enjoy a nice, relaxing handjob during sex. Men want women to grab their penis like it is a legendary award that they were always wanting to win. And now that they have it, they better take care of it! A good handjob can lead to a highly intense orgasm and give him maximum pleasure.

You Initiating Sex

Men love it when women make the first move in the bedroom. Although movies and erotica have made us believe otherwise, women should be initiating lovemaking in the bedroom too. Men love women who are vocal enough about their thoughts and this includes having sex.

Sexual Fantasies

From anal sex, spanking to BDSM or Femdom (Female Domination) - For men, sexual fantasies play a huge role in their lives. They may not say it but they’d love to try some of those fantasies in the bedroom with their woman. Men mostly take inspiration from porn when it comes to fantasies and fetishes. They may not always be open to discussing it but they’d definitely throw hints about it while having sex.

A Woman Taking Charge

Nothing is sexier than a woman taking control of things in the bedroom. Men may not like to say this but they find it extremely hot when the woman dominates him. It is sexually appealing and turns on a man every time a woman takes charge and has total power in the sexual situation.