Oral sex steams up things way better under the sheets. To tease your partner's private parts with your mouth, tongue and lips to enjoy more of the physical pleasure is an important part of sex. However, very few people are aware that condoms or dental dams should be used for oral sex. While there no risk of getting pregnant via oral sex, but using a dental dam or condom is still recommended. But does not wearing a condom during oral sex dangerous? What is the connection between oral sex & STIs? Let's discuss dental dams and other ways to stay safe!

Oral sex and STIs

There is no doubt that oral sex does not pose a risk of pregnancy, but it is still not such a safe method. Many people may not know that oral sex is more likely to lead to sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Oral sex can cause infections in the genitals such as ringworm, gonorrhoea and syphilis. Not only this, but there is also the risk of some other STIs. People believe that sexually transmitted infections spread only through vaginal or anal sex. However, it can also spread through oral sex.

Oral sex can cause many STIs and other infections. Suppose, if your partner is infected, he can also infect you through their mouth, throat, genitals or anus. Having STIs from oral sex and spreading them depends on many things like:

If the penis is infected, the woman is at risk of chlamydia in the throat during oral sex. Chlamydia is a type of sexually transmitted infections.

If a woman's vaginal or urinary tract is infected, then oral sex increases the risk of chlamydia in the male.

Similarly, there is a risk of chlamydia in the throat of the partner from an infected anus.

If the partner's throat is infected with chlamydia, the other partner may also be infected through the penis, vagina, or anus.

Can condoms/dental dams protect against infection?

The answer to this question is yes. One can prevent infection during oral sex by using a condom or dental dams. Condoms worn over the penis can help to protect against ringworm and genital warts that one can get from touching the partner's skin.

