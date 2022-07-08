If you are someone who likes to go intense under the sheets, you MUST try Rainbow Kiss. While it may sound gross to many, some actually love it. Especially if you are tired of French Kiss and want to try something different and new in your sex life. The Rainbow Kiss is said to spice up the 69 sex position. If you want to make your regular 69 sex posture a little kinkier and that kiss a little more interesting, you might want to check out what Rainbow Kiss means. Rainbow Kiss is related to the menstrual cycle of women. Interesting enough isn't it? What Is Rainbow Kiss? Is It Safe? Know More About the 69 Position Kiss That Involves Mixing Period Blood with Semen in the Mouth.

What is Rainbow Kiss?

Rainbow Kiss is a XXX kissing style. The kiss between a man and his female partner during menstruation is called a rainbow kiss. Yes, this happens when a man goes down on a woman during her periods. During the 69 sex position, The male partner ejaculates in the female's mouth, then both kiss each other, and mix the menstrual blood with the semen inside their mouth. Through this process a beautiful "rainbow" is formed from their mouth, hence this kiss is called a "Rainbow Kiss".

...BUT 5 Things To Keep In Mind!

Do it only with someone you are very comfortable with.

Perform Rainbow Kiss with someone whose sexual health history you know of.

Do not indulge in this kind of kiss if you have cuts in your mouth.

Avoid swallowing the semen- menstruation mix.

Get yourself tested regularly for STDs and STIs before indulging in something so intense.

What are you waiting for? If you really think this is something you would love, why don't you try this right away? Also, make sure you do this with someone you are comfortable not using the condom with aka a very close partner. Avoid having multiple sex partners for this kind of intense sexual activity.

