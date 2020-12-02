What is a Rainbow kiss? One of the most beautiful sounding kisses actually is way more complicated and for some people "gross" than what you may think. The kiss involves the beloved 69 sex position, menstrual blood, semen and a lot of kissing. Now if you are wondering how exactly are these co-related, allow us to tell how the Rainbow kiss is done and if it is safe or not. Many people have considered this gross, while many also like it! Let us know more about this 69 position kiss that involves mixing period blood with semen in the mouth. 'Don't Google Rainbow Kiss,' Warn Twitter Users; But What is Rainbow Kiss? Here's Why People Are Grossed About This 'Weird' Sex Practice.

What is Rainbow Kiss?

Rainbow kiss is when a man goes down on a female while she is menstruating in a 69 position while the woman performs blow job on the man. Now as the man's mouth fills with period blood and the man ejaculates inside the woman's mouth, they kiss creating a mix inside the mouth which is referred to as the "Rainbow" that they make together. According to Urban Dictionary, the definition of Rainbow kiss is: "When a guy gives head to a girl while she is having her period, and gets all the blood in his mouth. And a girl gives a guy head, and gets cum in her mouth. Now when the guy/girl has blood/cum in their mouth, they kiss each other." This is often confused with "Snowballing" which is a similar kind of sex act where man ejaculates the semen inside the woman's mouth and then kisses her to suck the semen back into his mouth. They exchange the semen back and forth and continue to do so.

Is Rainbow Kiss Safe?

A rainbow kiss may not be the safest thing to try with your partner, especially if you don't know them well, mainly their sexual health status because both semen and period blood can contain potentially infectious pathogens that may cause HIV, syphilis, hepatitis and more.

If you want to perform a rainbow kiss it is important that you and your partner are absolutely healthy. It is very easy to pass on STDs and STIs this way. Also, consent is important because not everyone can handle the whole semen, period blood mix in the mouth.

(This article is written for informative purpose only and shouldn’t be substituted for professional advice. Laws related to the subject discussed in the article may vary according to region.)

