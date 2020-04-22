Sex During Coronavirus Lockdown: Reasons Why You Should Be Having HOT Afternoon Sex for Amazing Orgasm!

Afternoon sex (Photo Credits: The Noun Project and File)

Afternoon sex! The idea of getting cosy on the bed, when it is super hot outside but not hotter than your urge of having sex, you know the feels. Since you are in quarantine and are helping slow down a the coronavirus infection, why not have sex during the afternoon to spice up your sex life? However, it is important to note that most health professionals have advised people that the best sex partners they can have currently are themselves, which means masturbation is advised the most in the current situation. However, if you are quarantined with your romantic partner and both of you are healthy and are following the hygiene measures laid down by WHO, you can improve your sex life by indulging in some afternoon sex! Here are a few reasons why it is much more fun to have sex in the afternoon. Ready for Hot and Steamy Shower Sex? Secret Tips to Incredible Sex in the Bathroom while You are Quarantining at Home!

The Change In Abience

If you often have sex at night you will realise that there is a change in the ambience and temperature when you have sex in the afternoon. The feel is also different, and this gives a boost to your sexual experience because change is always good.

You Are Less Tired!

Generally, at night after the whole day is over, you remain tired because of so much stress, so you might not want to have sex at night. Have sex in the afternoon, instead!

It Makes Your Day

Orgasm has the power to make your day! Why not have sex in the afternoon and let that orgasm make your day. You can have a great evening for yourself and can go back to sleep peacefully at night.

Why not just do it for a change?! Take a break throughout your day and have some sex with your partner. However, remember to follow the hygiene tips laid down by WHO. If you go out to get the necessities, sanitise yourself completely!