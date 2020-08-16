Q. I recently broke up with my boyfriend and while I don't need him emotionally. I do miss having sex with him. Its been a long time I haven't masturbated but now I will have to stimulate myself and I feel sex toys will be perfect in this case. However, is there a way that I do not need to order sex toys and make some at home? I have heard many people use household items as sex toys.

Ans. Sexual stimulation is a healthy and beautiful feeling. And if your partner is not together with you, sex toys do come in handy. Although a wide variety of, specially crafted sex toys available in the market are the best bet, because they are designed according to your needs but not everyone buys due to hesitation or fear. Here are some items you can use as sex toys at home:

Ice Cubes as a Sex Toy

An ice cube can also be used to arouse yourself. You can either insert it or just rub it around your vagina or nipples. Women on TikTok Are Inserting Ice-Cubes into Their Vagina to Film Reactions for the Viral #Cryotherapy Trend.

Feathers as a Sex Toy

Feathers give a perfect tickling and stimulating sensation and you can use it on yourself and your partner as a part of foreplay. If you use it properly around the boobs. thighs and vagina, it will also work as the best sex toy.

Back Massagers as Sex Toy

The back massage device is a household often used by women as sex toys. Usually, it is smooth and tight and doesn't have a tendency to cause any harm when used as a sex toy.

However, it is important to note that safety is of prime importance. Whatever material of the house you use as a sex toy, applying condom on it before inserting into the genitals. Refrain from using anything that can break, splinter or shatter inside your vagina. Stay away from sharp or pointy things and always sanitise whatever item you use.

(This article is written for informative purpose only and shouldn’t be substituted for professional advice. Laws related to the subject discussed in the article may vary according to region.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).