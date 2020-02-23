Sex Query Of The Week: My Boyfriend Is Asking For a Threesome With a Boy! Is He Gay or Just Doesn't Love Me? Help!

Threesome sex (Photo Credits: TheNounProject and File Image)

Q. My boyfriend and I have always tried to experiment with sex from time to time. We have tried role play, BDSM, mutual masturbation amongst other fun sexual practices. However, recently, he asked me if I was okay with trying out a threesome with another male. He said that he has been meaning to try it out from a very long time. While we may have tried out different things in our sex life, we have never involved a third person. Not even a stripper. Ever since he has asked me for a threesome, I cannot help but wonder if he is a bisexual. Also, it has got me thinking that maybe he is bored of me and that why wants to explore with other people. Should I have the talk with him or let it slide? Help!

Ans. First of all, you have to understand that it is not as big an issue as you are thinking of it to be. The urge of having threesome sex doesn't always mean that the person has a different sexual orientation. It could just be an urge to try out something different than usual. And regardless, it is always important to talk to your partner about subjects like this! If your man wants to experiment threesome sex with a guy, it doesn't necessarily mean that he is gay. However, there could be a slim chance that he is bisexual, however, the best person to answer this has to be him, alone. However, here are a few things you can do to prepare yourself for situations like this.

1. Think about what you want. If you think there is a chance that he may be bisexual and he doesn't know about it, how is that going to affect your relationship with him? What is your strategy to deal with this?

2. How to put your words correctly, in the most non-offensive way? What if he is actually struggling to come out? Or maybe he doesn't even know himself. You want to pick just the right words to make it very casual yet full of love.

3. Read up more about bisexuality and other sexual orientations to make yourself more aware of it.

4. Do not make it all about sex.

If he has already revealed his wishes of having threesome sex, you know that even if now says he doesn't want it, it will be a lie. The point is, how much are you okay with it. Put forth your wishes and views in the best possible way.