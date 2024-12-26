The internet is a wild place to be in. Each day, there are terms appearing on social media timelines that spark instant curiosity among users. Over the past few weeks, the world has been learning about the sexual practise of soaking among couples. In fact, the NSFW term has been going viral on TikTok for the past months, making it one of the most searched terms on the internet. In addition, if you are a fan of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, you definitely watched Heather Gay explaining soaking in one of the episodes. So, what does soaking really mean? While understanding what the term means, users also came across ‘jump-humping,’ giving the trend all the more rise. Below, let’s explore the term soaking, why people soak, how it is done among couples and more. Symbiosexuality vs Threesome, Are They Same? As Symbiosexuals Gain New Momentum, Know How Is It Different From Existing Polyamorous Relationship Dynamics.

What Is Soaking?

For the unversed, soaking is a penetrative sex act that involves one person inserting their penis into another individual’s vagina and then staying still. It’s much like two lovers in a frozen state while in the act. There is no thrusting or movement as there is with intercourse. This allows the participants to remain celibate and otherwise claim that they did not have sex.

Have You Heard of Soaking?

what is going on here?? pic.twitter.com/MO3cFgELgk — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) December 23, 2024

Soaking trend and Mormons go hand in hand. Over the years, the term soaking has often made its way to the internet, and Mormon teenagers on TikTok have been explaining how they engage in soaking. While some people considered it a myth, there have been notable Mormons who have admitted they have soaked, including Heather Gay herself. Pornhub Releases 2024 Year in Review X-Rated Insights! ‘Hentai’ Is the Most Searched Term Along With ‘MILF’ and ‘Lesbian’ Among the Top ‘Dirty’ Searches, Check Details Here.

Are You Still a Virgin If You Soak?

Technically, yes. Since there is no thrusting during the act, it is not considered as sex and the act “doesn’t count,’ allowing people to remain chaste until marriage as the religion demands. For people who are willing, or oftentimes pressured to preserve their so-called virginity, or those who are encouraged not to have sex outside of marriage but crave pleasure or connection, soaking is considered a way to achieve pleasure while still preserving their virginity.

Is Soaking Real?

Soaking entered the internet conversation around 2020 and 2021 when a slew of videos on the topic went viral on TikTok. Despite how it may be portrayed in the media and its alleged association with Mormonism, soaking captured the attention of social media users, periodically going viral because of the sensational nature of a sex loophole.

What Is Jump-Humping?

If you thought soaking was only between two people, allow us to explain that, in some cases, it might involve a third person, too. Jump-humping refers to a third person joining the soakers and jumping on the bed to create motion without the soakers themselves technically moving. The job of the third person as the jump-humper is to make the soakers shake as much as possible.

Sex can be anything that feels pleasurable or intimate to a person. So, if soaking is bringing you sexual satisfaction, there is no reason one should not call it sex. Regardless, there are definitely reasons a person may want to explore soaking and enjoy the different layers of sexual experiences.

