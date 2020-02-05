Valentine's Day Sex: Surprisingly Erogenous Body Parts You Can Stimulate During Foreplay for Mind-Blowing Orgasm

Hidden Erogenous Zone (Photo Credits: Pixabay and File Image)

Valentine's week is about a week away and you have already started dreaming of how your V-day sex is going to be haven't you? Well, if you have, you might want to try out some foreplay tricks and tips to get the best orgasm of your life. A lot of foreplay is the answer to great sex and often leads

Inner Thighs: This is another erogenous zone that is quite underrated. Usually, men focus on the vagina only and forget the super sexy body part, the inner thighs.

Butt: Give hickeys on the butt while you going down on her to explore how she likes it. Besides who doesn't like to bite on the plump butt-cheeks?

Breasts: If done right, this can turn on women like nothing else. While giving her a good "Boobjob" go ahead and leave a mark of your love!

Stomach (Naval Area): Some women really like it around the naval area. They love the stimulation on their stomach. So this can be another erogenous zone to explore!

They say that people who have great sex and an amazing orgasm on Valentine's Day, you'll live happily ever after. Well, you know that was a lie, but there is no reason why you should not have mind-blowing sex on Valentine's day, right?! Maybe you'll find erogenous zones of you and your partner that you had no idea existed. Happy Valentine's day, may you have good sex all year.