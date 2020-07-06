We must have seen that scene from Sex and the City where Samantha lathers her guy in whipped cream? Food is a great way to spice up your sex life, and one of the best ways to do with is with chocolate sauce. But how can you correctly do it? Foreplay with food can be incredibly sensual and enjoyable. Drizzling chocolate syrup across your body can be a safe game. Here's how you can use chocolate to take your bedroom game up a notch.

How to Use Chocolate for a Sensuous Kiss?

Before you go for a passionate kiss, let your partner take a generous bite of chocolate and chew on it until the chocolate melts a little. Never use a chocolate that is too gooey or chewy as it will kill the mood. Use soft chocolate balls without any nuts or other substantial items that have to be chewed. A liquid or semi-liquid filling can be a great choice. Sex Bucket List: Want to Spice up Sex Life? From Role Play to Kinks, 5 HOT Things You Must Try for Mind-Blowing Orgasm.

While kissing your partner, make sure to keep your mouths open. Roll your tongues against each other and slowly indulge in the delicious chocolate. Take another generous bite of chocolate and continue with your French kissing. Once you finish off the chocolate, you can press your tongue and roll it against your partner's mouth. Food During Sex? From Whipped Cream to Strawberries, Your Guide to Using Food During Lovemaking.

How Would to Use Chocolate Sauce During Foreplay?

To make things more interesting, bite in a piece of chocolate in your mouth and let your partner eat it without touching you. You can also pour some chocolate on their body and lick it as you slowly move down. Pouring chocolate sauce on erogenous zones like thighs, nipples and waist. Massaging or licking honey will make them crave for more. Move over Kamasutra! These Sex Tips from Across the Globe Will Make You Moan in Pleasure.

But before you start to move south, be more careful about what goes in and around your vagina. You wouldn't want anything to irritate the sensitive skin down there. It would help if you also were careful about putting chocolate around your vulva as that could be potentially irritating.

