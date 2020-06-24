Ever had a sex bucket list? If not, now is the time! After all, it is never too late to have a sex bucket list. Now in case if you have been wondering what to add to your list, worry not. We’ve got some hot and sexy ideas to add to your sex bucket list that will make your sexual experience spicier and even more arousing. So, without wasting any time, let’s take a look at 5 spicy things to add to your sex bucket list. Sex Tips For Intense Orgasm: From Fantasies to Dirty Talking, 5 Things Men Want Women to Know about Sex.

Role Play

Now, you might just think that Role Play might be too much of an effort for you to try with your partner. Well, it sure is but it can be so much fun if you and your partner are slightly high before you play ‘Doctor Doctor’! So, don’t just add role play to your sex bucket list but make sure you’re drunk enough and then try role play in the bedroom.

Having Sex at an Unusual Place

Having sex outside your bedroom can be fun too. To up your sex game, you ought to explore other areas inside as well as outside your house. You could always try having sex in the car, but do make sure to not get caught! If you want to play it safe and stick to having sex only indoors, you could have sex in the kitchen or set up your balcony and have sex there.

Add More Kinkiness

Whether it is introducing handcuffs or wearing a sexy lingerie to seduce your partner, add more kinkiness to sex by trying something completely out-of-the-box.

Chocolate

Haven’t added chocolate to your sex bucket list? Well, it’s time you do now. Foreplay can be a whole lotta fun if you introduce chocolate, cream and strawberry in the act. It’s simple. Just have chocolate spread all over your and your partner’s private parts and lick it off and give each other the best orgasm of your lives.

Twerking

Twerking in front of your partner can sure have him get all sweaty! Set the mood right, push him on the bed, play a sexy song and twerk like you’re a goddess and see him get his hard-on.

Sex is all about experimenting and having fun together. It is important to seek mutual consent before you try and add any of these to your sex bucket list.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).