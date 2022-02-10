Richard Maize is a real estate investor, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. He is an extremely well-known real estate developer, and is known for his wise investments. He is a tremendously successful real estate investor who purchased 1,000 apartment units at the age of 30 and now owns property in 20 states. He is a Los Angeles-based philanthropist who supports childhood development, family help, social welfare, and culture and the arts through a range of nonprofit and charitable organizations.

Richard Maize is 6 feet (1.82m) tall, weighs 83 kg (185lbs), and has an average physique. He has blond hair and beautiful blue eyes. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. As of 2021, he is 68 years old. He is a citizen of the United States of America. His zodiac sign is Libra, and he was born on October 20, 1953. He obtained his Master’s degree in Business Administration from California State College, Northridge. He is a very adventurous person who enjoys visiting new locations and learning about them.

Richard and Rochelle Maize are happily married and have two children, Michele Boren and Ally Rosenthal. Rochelle Maize is a committed humanitarian who contributes to a range of charity causes, and she is also the chief main officer of the Rochelle and Richard Maize Foundation, which she co-founded with Richard. The foundation raises money and distributes it to a variety of charities, including youth development, environmental, and health initiatives. Rochelle and Richard Maize's charity helps offer clean, warm, and work-appropriate clothing to persons trying to put their lives back together while suffering homelessness by supporting periodic clothing drives in the Los Angeles region.

Their altruistic passion has been carried down through the Maize family, with their daughter Ally Maize launching Green Youth Movement (GYM) at the age of 15. GYM is a programme that teaches adolescents about environmental consciousness and eco-friendly conduct by encouraging them to take tiny measures that add up to significant results in the long run.

After selling his mortgage firm, Maize moved on to invest in a range of other businesses due to his insatiable interest in the intricacies of business operations and methods. He has a very businesslike attitude to whatever he does, and he continues to benefit from his knowledge and talents. Several articles on him have also been published in prestigious magazines.