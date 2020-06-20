Shivangi Sharma, everyone wants to become a blogger/influencer these days and it’s really good that people are wanting to do this. Today we talk to Shivangi, who is a fashion and fitness influencer.

Shivangi Sharma has been a leading Fitness Influencer from India,She is a business management graduate and a beautiful influencer with alot of following on Instagram. She has expertise in fitness and fashion, which she talks about and share ideas on her handle, @shiivanggii. She has been actively sharing her ideas on her Instagram handle from 2019. She says fitness is primary and everyone should be healthy and fit, people should eat healthy as body is our temple. To our surprise she’s not only a fitness influencer but she also owns a clothing line with her mother Bhavana Sharma which is named “RAMAGIQ”.

RAMAGIQ sells indo-western and western wear online and it’s a one stop destination for all your fashion needs.