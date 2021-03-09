When Art and business come together, the value isn't in quantity but quality. Most people think of Art as just a hobby, and the idea of morphing this passion and talent into a business is usually not so fruitful. But since the last few years, the creative industry and economy has been growing extensively. Shreya Sarda concentrates on transforming spaces with custom made paintings for offices, commercial properties and houses. She is a conceptual and therapeutic artist located in Bangalore, India. She is the owner of Strokes and Hues - a custom art studio that specializes in creating one of a kind paintings and creative products. She focuses on giving offices or home interiors a creative touch that would elevate the space's ambience.

As of today, Shreya has sold countless paintings via her business Strokes and Hues. Her paintings have a vibe that resonates with peace, humanity, and abstract reality, painting according to clients' spaces and tastes.

Back in school Shreya used to be an Economics student. As a result of a time-table shift, she was pushed to a Visual Arts class. As a 16 year old who could hardly hold a paint brush, Shreya surprisingly showed great aptitude for painting and was able to create impressive works of art in a matter of weeks. Soon she was starting to get recognised for it, to the extent of people asking her to create works of art for them. This was the turning point in Shreya’s life, when she decided to pursue a career in Art along with Business.

While pursuing her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration (2015), Shreya started selling custom made paintings for clients worldwide. It was at this time that she would get her first taste of leveraging her passion for Art into a business. At the back of her head, she knew just how important it was to make a name and be recognised as an artist in order to find more business.

Shreya has an excellent understanding of interiors and indoor spaces. By way observing interior design elements such as decor, colours and themes, she is always able to suggest what can complement a room. Some of her clients even hire her to collaborate with their interior designers to add finishing touches to the respective spaces by adding her paintings to them.

Apart from the Art business, Shreya also works towards educating people, especially children, by conducting various art classes and workshops - online and offline. These classes also help express their thoughts and perspectives through the use of Art. This is essentially Art Therapy, helping students to build self-awareness, process their feelings and navigate their emotions. Over the last five years, Shreya has volunteered in various organisations and has also taught underprivileged kids SEL (Social and Emotional Learning) and life skills through art.

Why have a custom painting in your space?

Similar to therapeutic Art, where there is an impetus to be creative and express oneself, Shreya’s custom paintings offer the same opportunity. She allows the client to express their own idea following which, she provides mock designs which can later be brainstormed on to finally bring the desired expression on to the canvas.

What is No rules to Art?

Learning a new skill requires discipline, practice, and hard work. However, being an Art instructor, Shreya thinks Art is more about freedom and expression. She loves to be surrounded by children and considers them to be a source of inspiration. Shreya has written and illustrated a book for Children called “No Rules To Art”. This book, which contains illustrations, is her way of breaking conventional methods of teaching Art to children. It includes many exercises and activities that help kids to tap into their creativity and unleash their imagination on paper.

Shreya’s long term goal is to make Strokes and Hues a dynamic one-stop destination for anything creative. In the near future, she also wants to be able to support budding artists who may be doubtful or hesitant to start their artistic journey.

Leveraging social media has helped her to sell her merchandise, products and paintings on different digital platforms. These are available for worldwide delivery via the Strokes and Hues website.

She has amassed a large number of followers across social media channels like Instagram, Youtube, Linked In, Medium. She has been successful in building her brand on social media. In the year 2020, social media indeed was one of Strokes and Hues' most significant growth factors.

In the coming years, Shreya Sarda would be a name that aspiring artists and entrepreneurs can look up to as an inspiration.