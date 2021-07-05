On Instagram Simone is famous with the name "s17ne" which has a great meaning for him. S17NE combines her name, Simone, with her date of birth, but it also has a deeper meaning. The number "17" has a close connection with God: 7 are the gifts of the Holy Spirit and 10 are the Commandments.

Simone Etere is an Instagram celebrity, young athlete and international model who has represented famous brands such as Puma, American Tourister, FreshHoods, Chimi Eyewear, Gillette and Lanistar.

With over a million followers, Simone knows the power of her charm and uses it wisely.

“Before accepting the proposals, look at the brand to see if it can also be of interest to its followers. But beyond that, he looks carefully at the quality he offers, because he doesn't offer useless brands to his fans ”. Born in Italy, Simone is a Calisthenics personal trainer, falling in love with this discipline at the young age of eleven, and today he closely follows the industry with networking.

His fans around the world can also see the latest tips and advice for keeping fit. He offers gymnastics courses in Umbria, has worked with over ten brands and is looking forward to collaborating with others, and is also called upon to collaborate with hotels and resorts all over the world.

Thanks to his talent, Simone has collaborated with individuals and companies all over the world, from the Canary Islands to Sweden and of course in Italy where he comes from. Thanks to his determination and great ambition, he has been called to collaborate with many brands, wearing and advertising their garments, including the well-known sports brand Puma, American Tourister, and recently the well-known brand "Gillette", along with these collaborations, Simone it also deals with other things; he has in fact taken care of other works, such as advertising for resorts and hotels at an international level, for example recently he was at the Grand Hotel Fasano on Lake Garda and at the Hotel Ariston in Paestum.

We can't get enough of Simone's charisma, as well as his 1,400,000+ followers who support him on his journey.