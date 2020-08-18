*The emerging dance studio of Delhi is increasingly becoming popular all over India for the extraordinary talents it is giving birth to.*_

What can we say about the world of dance? Since years, our country and the world as a whole have been witness to the many legendary dancers it has given birth to. Innumerable people since ages have earned a special place for themselves in the vast industry with their extraordinary dance talents and skills and have offered something new to the world in their own unique way. They say art can never go wrong. Well, indeed it can never, for it has the power to reach the hearts and souls of people and give them a purpose to live a life dedicated to the world of art, be it in any form. The world of dance has been so vast and so welcoming, that it has always given umpteen numbers of opportunities to all the talented people and to people who have shown the potential to reach the highest realms of the industry. One such dance academy that rose to fame in Delhi and now in entire India is 'Skool of Hip Hopp', which initially started its operations at a local park with only 3 students but they never gave up and gradually developed into a full-fledged dance institute, becoming one of the most prominent names of the industry.

A few individuals, for their pure passion for dance, in May 2017 started teaching the performing art to kids in a local park at Shastri Nagar, Delhi. Slowly and steadily, many kids got attracted to the same and joined the group at the park to learn dance professionally. As more and more people started noticing the passionate and dedicated dance group, more people got motivated to join and this resulted in the emergence of their academy called Skool of Hip Hopp. Founded by ( PRINCE THREJA ) .

Today, the dance academy teaches more than 400-500 kids and have been making consistent efforts in sharpening their skills in dance by taking out the inner talents of kids and turning them into professional dancers. Although Skool of Hip Hopp has yet not participated in any TV or dance reality shows, they have actively participated at local shows across many college festivals.

The USP of this innovative dance academy is that they are probably the only one that started by teaching people at parks free of cost. This also gave opportunities to many kids who couldn't afford to join a dance class and even to those whose families never supported them in their passion for dance. After they gathered hundreds of people by teaching them at parks, they gradually then brought all of them in a proper dance studio and since then, the dance academy and their students have never looked back.

The journey in dance that started for many kids a year or a two ago today has changed their fates by turning them into professional dancers and instructors at the studio itself. The group that started at the park got converted into a dance community of sorts which gave rise to Skool of Hip Hopp, making it one of the finest dance studios in India.

They still operate a few of their mini dance studio branches that teach many kids unable to afford to be a part of dance academies. This shows how Skool of Hip Hopp is determined in its mission to teach the performing art to each and every enthusiast and lover of dance.

The vibes and ambience of Skool of Hip Hopp today feels like an international dance platform and studio. Their videos across mediums have become increasingly popular and have gained massive viewerships, loved by the entire country.

The startup dance studio's mission right now is to build an online platform and an online brand so that everyone can watch and appreciate their talents.

