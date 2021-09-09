Victors who have reached the summit all had to start at ground zero. These people have overcome many obstacles, made their marks, and dominated their respective fields. Still, the fact remains that their success was a long and arduous journey and did not happen overnight. Steven Phillippe is an individual driving home that stark and humble beginnings can still lead to a life of triumph.

Steven Phillippe is an entrepreneur who has come from humble beginnings. Growing up, he watched his parents work tirelessly in corporate America, trying to provide food and shelter for the family of six with little else to live on. Despite their efforts, the family home was foreclosed, a heartbreaking moment as his father broke down in tears and admitted he did not know what to do. It was a moment of awakening for Steven. “That’s when I realized I don’t want to feel that pain they had for us ever again,” he shared. He made a firm resolve to change his family situation and legacy and so set to work.

At first, Steven tried the traditional cookie-cutter method of working 60 to 70 hours a week for mediocre pay while going to school for things he was never passionate about. Then, recording no success, he decided to try a different approach and started investing in personal development by attending conferences from some of the most successful individuals in the world. That singular decision changed the trajectory of his life, and now, Steven Phillippe is a best-selling author. He has published a book with celebrity figures Les Brown, Johnny Wimbrey, and Nik Halik with a net worth of around $500,000.

He mastered the art of tonality and persuasion. As a result, he generated nearly 100k in profits in his first year in sales while earning multiple six figures for companies he has done business with. Currently, Steven has over 100k followers on Instagram. Additionally, he has earned the right to become a writer for Entrepreneur Magazine, giving him the credibility to help companies and individuals grow their brands. With his dynamic writing ability and knowledge, he watches out for the next great entrepreneur or company taking the industry by storm. Then, he uses his brand to promote them, allowing them to grow rapidly while breaking the barriers of mediocrity.

Steven Phillippe wants to elevate his brand to new heights in the coming years while helping individuals and companies looking for growth. “I will continue to lead by example through producing more income and value for other brands. In 5 years, I will be one of the biggest influencers globally, and I will expand my writing abilities and knowledge to other major brands worldwide. As a result, companies or individual brands will have one more valuable person that they can consistently trust and rely on to succeed at their craft at the highest level,” he shares. He also plans to write for Forbes soon as he continues to elevate his brand as well.