Teacher’s Day is celebrated as a grand affair in India when students thank their mentors for being the guiding light that they always needed. The day marks the birth anniversary of the great scholar, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was also the second President of India. Teacher’s Day will be celebrated on September 5, Monday, when students will come forward to honour the remarkable contributions of their teachers. Celebrations are held nationwide, with schools decorated for teachers to observe the beautiful day. Speeches and dances are prepared for the day to express gratitude to the mentors who’ve been there for all the students and helped them grow through their consistent efforts and patience. Teachers must be thanked and revered every day for their relentless efforts that play an essential role in children’s growth. However, one must not miss out on the opportunity of expressing gratitude to their mentor on Teacher’s Day. Gift them something special and unique to greet Happy Teacher’s Day in style. Give them personalised gifts and presents to bring a broad smile to their faces and make them believe that they matter! From Chocolate bouquets to mugs, get a list of beautiful Teacher’s Day 2022 gift ideas to choose from and select an ideal gift for your mentors.

1. Chocolate Bouquet

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

The chocolate bouquet is a classic yet trendy gift that suits almost every occasion. Get some delicious chocolates tied to the bouquet and wish your teachers in the sweetest way possible.

2. Personalised Pens

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

How can we not bring in stationery products while thinking of teachers and books? Go over and above in making it exceptional by getting a personalised pen for your mentor to mark their day with the most beautiful ink.

3. Plant Saplings

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Raw Pixel)

Go green and replicate what you’ve learnt from your mentors! Get a plant sapling to gift to your teachers and bring a sustainable approach to the Teacher’s Day celebrations.

4. Photo Frame

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Clicked a photo with your mentors? Get that framed and materialise your lovely bond by getting a customised photo frame for your teachers. Teacher's Day 2022 Speeches for Students: Heartfelt Speeches in English To Honour and Appreciate Their Teachers on Their Special Day (Watch Videos)

5. Diary

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

A useful tip to get a gift for teachers is a fancy diary that can help them pen something significant and memorable. Let them begin the process on Teacher’s Day itself by helping them create memories to be cherished forever.

6. Coffee Mugs

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

Mugs are never a bad option when it comes to gifting them for any and every critical observance. Get a lovely coffee mug for your teachers and help them start their hectic day with a refreshing coffee!

Celebrate Teacher’s Day 2022 like never before! Treat your mentors with special wishes and greetings but add some delight to their day by giving them exciting gifts and presents. Choose from the list and get an apt choice for your dear teachers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2022 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).