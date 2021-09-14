People from all over the world are united in their love and appreciation for the arts. However, society still has a lot of bias and prejudice toward those who wish to pursue a creative profession. Like many others, Raquel Ureña was discouraged by many from having an art-related career. Nevertheless, the determined woman persevered, and she followed her true calling. Now, she is a respected television producer in the industry.

The Dominican-American entrepreneur grew up in Salem, Massachusetts. Ever since she was a young woman, Raquel Ureña had clear aspirations of becoming a model and television presenter. However, her traditional father was highly opposed to the idea and persuaded her to become a doctor or lawyer. Fortunately, she found mentors who encouraged her and helped her see that she could become whatever she wanted to be.

Her television career began in the United States when she interned at Univision 41. She eventually became an associate producer at HBO Downtown Productions and King World, working her way up the ladder.

She moved to the Dominican Republic in 1996 and began working as a host at Radio Television Dominicana. Later on, she joined the Telemicro Media Group, where she hosted the station’s special coverages and the popular morning show Vivo en Vivo. On top of that, she anchored the evening news Noticias Telemicro and lent her voice as the official voice-over for sister station Digital 15.

Raquel Ureña is not only an excellent television presenter; she is also a trailblazer. For example, she was responsible for creating the US counterpart of Telemicro Media Group called Telemicro Internacional.

After having a fruitful career as a television personality, Raquel Ureña decided to elevate her career, this time trying her chops behind the camera as a producer and entrepreneur. She founded the film production company NYC Latin Media and produced several shows like the reality show NY Nunca Duerme and the drug prevention and orientation program Salvando Vidas for Telemundo.

Motivated by the success of her first venture, the bonafide businesswoman started NYC Latin Media and NYC Talentos. NYC Talentos specializes in teaching adults communications and acting skills. In addition to that, she created an art school dedicated to educating children between the ages of 5-17 called Latin Talent Academy.

Aside from scaling her business empire in the television and film industry, Raquel Ureña is also a certified life coach. Taking inspiration from her experiences, the incredible woman vows to create a strong support system for her clients and empower them to achieve their goals.

Furthermore, she is an Amazon best-selling author who wrote the motivational piece Preparate para Conquistar. In the coming months, she will be releasing the book F*ck Everyone; Time to Think About Yourself.

In the future, she plans to travel around the country speaking about the power that following your dreams gives you. More specifically, she plans to share her encouraging message that “Anyone can achieve anything they set their mind to” with a wider audience.