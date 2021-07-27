“3679.83% ROI in 143 Days by Zack “ROI” Williams of ROI Marketing Firm”

Everyone would say Zack “ROI” Williams has very well earned his nickname. He is turning $148 a day into $5,594 in daily revenue for one of his clients at the time of this writing. That is a 3679.83% ROI. Who does that? Zack started his business ROI Marketing Firm on January 1st of 2020, and in just a short time, he has proven that he is on his way to the top and not taking a no for an answer.

The team has featured Zack on multiple occasions, all in a short amount of time, due to his incredible results. Zack has been dubbed as a “Digital Marketing Specialist,” and everybody can obviously see why. Of course, Zack likes to turn that title into “Digital Marketing Bad*ss,” and the team agrees with him there.

He has worked for brands like Red Bull, Harley Davidson, Mountain Dew, Hard Rock Cafe, Ford Motor Company, Peterbilt, and many more. He has brought his experience in the industry and over 14 years of personal experience to his clients. He has now written a free eBook (roiebook.com) and is building a course to bring this knowledge to all small business owners or aspiring entrepreneurs who are willing to learn.

“You don’t have to read it, it won’t cost you any money, but it will cost you your time. My goal is to help you turn nothing but a little bit of time into an incredible return. From there, I would like to show you how to take those returns and multiply them. My goal is to help as many people that are willing to learn how to achieve these same results,” said Zack.