INTRODUCTION

Two are the distinctive phases in Bodybuilding training. The Bulking phase and the Cutting Phase. The first one is the period where the bodybuilder tries to develop muscle mass, to increase the volume of the muscles in other words.

In the second phase, the Cutting, the athlete wishes to eliminate the fat of the muscle surface so the lines are easily visible and the body has just muscle mass and not fat,

Probably you will ask me why I say all these things and what this information has to do with today’s article. .

Cutting phase follows a quite different process than that of the Bulking phase. Here, we try to eliminate the fat accumulated in certain areas and to promote the levels of energy and resistance.

A significant parameter, for a successful cutting phase is that during the fat elimination, attention should be taken on protecting the lean mass of muscles.

This is the mass that we should not allow to lose, as this will reduce the overall muscle mass and then surely we fail in maintaining the total mass of muscles.

Supplements to be used are all of natural composition, so being safe and cause no fear of health by creating side effects.

A few words. Apart from using supplements as independent products, we have the case of stacks, a case to be discussed in this article.

What is a stack? This is a combination of products all of them acting in the same direction, here in eliminating fat, for achieving the desired result faster and better.

Stacks may be formed by the user itself, or found ready, as here, prepared by a company.

Crazy Bulk, the world leader in natural supplements, prepared such a combination of supplements for this case as well.

The most of these stacks include a combination of one fat burner and one testosterone booster.

PRODUCTS PARTICIPATING IN A STACK – THE STACK

As mentioned above, all participating supplements involve natural ingredients, so not threatening the health or even the life of the user.

A reasonable question many people might ask is “why do we need a stack and not a product for eliminating the fat in this case?”.

Certainly, a product for eliminating the fat may be used. No problem with that.

However, the use of a stack introduces a new and different logic into the entire process.

The stack, including a number of products all acting in the same direction, achieves a synergistic action, as we say, meaning that each of the products compliments the other and so all together present a safe and faster result.

Surely, to create a stack is not an easy thing. You should know the products to be used, their independent action and above all, how to combine them so to achieve the pre set goal.

Crazy Bulk, with a large range of natural supplements available and having the knowledge of combination and targets pursued, developed similar stacks for assisting potential users in their effort.

In this case, we are going to present such a stack made for the cutting phase of Bodybuilding.

A number of parameters are important for this phase, as for any other phase of Bodybuilding.

The main purpose is to reduce or eliminate the fat accumulated, while we protect the lean mass of muscle existing. A very important point for not failing in the overall process.

At the same time we wish to increase the energy levels so the user could cope with its effort and promote its strength

Not an easy task. Don’t you think?

You need the help of someone who has the experience and above all the knowledge to go ahead with this process.

Crazy Bulk did try and succeeded in presenting a powerful stack for this cutting phase, incorporating 4 of its most advanced products for fat burning, i) Clenbutrol, ii) Anvarol, iii) Winsol and iv) Testo-Max.

REMARKS

It is easily shown that all participating supplements are products promoting fat burning and promoting energy levels, testosterone production and stamina.

Here we can see even better the importance of a stack. Each of these products comes as a continuation or supplement the other all-together offer the result desired.

This is the synergistic action we mentioned earlier.

THE STACK – NATURE AND USE

Everybody wants to know if this combination, the so-called stack is safe and can be used regularly.

As long as the independent products are safe and natural, I cannot see any problem with the stack itself.

It’s a combination to help even further persons, men and women, following a regular training program.

Especially to those bodybuilders who have completed the first phase of Bulking (using a bulking stack) , wish to “clean” in a way the fat of their body, allowing ribbing to be easily visible, while at the same time they protect the lean muscle mass.

A stack made by a company with the experience and knowledge of Crazy Bulk could always help and produce meaningful results.

The fact that the products involved are natural, not producing any side effects, should also be noted.

No threats for persons training hard is an advantage for all these people.

LAST THOUGHTS

Bulking and Cutting phases, being the two basic phases of bodybuilding need attention and care.

The use of safe and natural products is a must. Avoiding side effects may offer an additional advantage to these people involved in training.

The hard effort included does not need further worries about their health.

The stack, a combination of products, all of them acting in the same direction, as here in fat burning, provides a synergistic process, where each product continues the action of the other one and even compliments this.

The specific stack examined is presented for the Cutting phase of bodybuilding, where the fat elimination takes place.