Sometimes, things get tough; it may not even be the external things happening around us, you know, not in the sense of what life may look like, but what it feels like, our day-to-day experience of it. Things may be perfectly manageable on the outside, but on the inside, our thoughts and perceptions can be hindering our growth, success, and happiness.

This goes to all the overthinkers that are constantly caught up in their heads, stuck in the hamster wheel of their mind, and struggling to progress: You can change all that.

Is It ‘Just Thinking’

In a real sense, everyone thinks and overdoes it every so often, and with the recent events in the world, including the outbreak of COVID-19, it is only so natural to do so.

Moreover, if you are in business, there is so much to think about in a real sense and there are many hats you need to wear, it can be overwhelming.

However, it is essential to note that you could be ‘just overthinking’ it, wasting precious time, money and energy focusing on the wrong things, and getting stuck in patterns of doubt, procrastination and analysis paralysis that are keeping you stuck.

The Shadow

Scott James Andrews, a business and mindset coach, has been there. He grew up in a small country town called Shepparton in regional Victoria, where he studied and eventually dropped out at the age of 17 years to move to Melbourne and build a career as an electrician, however it didn’t take long before he soon realized he wanted more.

He was always an overthinker, which caused him to doubt himself, feel overwhelmed, anxious, fearful and depressed which ultimately lead him to procrastinate on his goals and dreams.

After a long period of battling his internal struggles and numbing them away with the party lifestyle, he finally came to a breaking point and realized that if he wanted his life to change, first he needed to change.

Wisdom Of The Old

Upon this realization, he would soon start working in a factory 12 hours a day, six days a week for six straight months, to save up enough money to pay for a personal training certification course so he could start a new career direction. After paying for the course outright, he moved back to Melb with nothing more than $70 in his bank account and a dream to create a successful business as a health coach.

After his course completion, he quickly made a name for himself and would spend most of his time as a personal trainer & behavioral change coach to highly successful doctors, lawyers and entrepreneur men and women.

Whilst training them, he was also listening, learning, taking their advice, and adopting a different kind of mindset than he’d previously been surrounded by before growing up in a lower socio-economic country town.

He soon started changing his lifestyle, reading books about business, marketing, leadership, the subconscious mind and studying the habits and lives of highly successful people.

It wasn’t long before at the ripe age of 21 he had transformed his life from high school dropout to 6 figure business owner.

But despite the external financial success, he still struggled internally which lead him on a roller coaster journey for the next few years.

Along the way, having many mentors he gained the courage to explore different entrepreneurial endeavors, from artist management to e-commerce and fitness studios to name a few.

Failing in some and excelling in others he started unlocking new levels of understanding concerning business and life, heavily investing in his growth and education as often as he could, he was able to discover a way to hack into and override his internal psychology and biology to make it work for him instead of against him, harnessing the bodies natural biochemistry and psychology to elevate new levels of motivation, focus, confidence, and inner peace.

You Are The Common Denominator

13 years later with his experience, he has now devoted himself to helping other male entrepreneurs and small business owners utilize the learnings from his own journey to master their minds, grow their businesses and create a life they love.

His advice to all, you are the common denominator in all areas of your life, so invest in yourself and get around people that reflect the person you are wanting to become so you can adapt and model their habits, mindsets and behaviors.

Learn to harness the biggest asset you have, the mind, so it works for you not against you, allowing you to focus on what needs to be done instead of fighting invisible obstacles.

Be kind to yourself; you will have fears and doubts, but don’t make them mean anything about you or let them stop you; see them as opportunities to rise above and grow your confidence as a leader until you find a way that works for your unique set of gifts and talents.

And lastly, business is a marathon, not a race, so don’t forget to rest, have fun and look after yourself along the way.