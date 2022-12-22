Kolkata is not just famous for its culture, music, street food and the legacy of the British Raj, but is also famous for its various tourist spots. Some places here are sources of major attractions, specifically during Christmas and New Year. Many famous poets, writers, educators, scientists, political activists and filmmakers have made Kolkata their home due to its beauty. It has sprawling gardens, British Raj-era buildings, monuments, religious structures and engineering marvels like Howrah Bridge and Vidyasagar Setu. Getting prepared for the Christmas holiday, we at LatestLY have curated a list of places that you must visit during the Christmas holidays. Christmas 2022 in Kolkata: City of Joy Glitters With Colours of Christmas Ahead of New Year 2023 Celebrations (Watch Video).

Alipore Zoo

This is the oldest zoo in India and is very popular among the residents of Kolkata. During the Christmas and New Year week, a huge crowd comes to visit this place, with maximum footfall on Christmas Day. The zoo remains open on all days except Thursday and has a few food outlets.

Nicco Park

It is a fun place to spend your entire day and is located in the eastern part of the city. The special attractions of the park are the toy train, cable car, paddle boats and gaming zone. It has plenty of rides in the central park and the water park.

St Paul’s Cathedral

This church is a major attraction during the Christmas holidays, and people from all communities visit and participate in the midnight mass. It is a vast structure that can accommodate a large number of people at the same time.

Dakshinewshwar Temple

Located on the eastern bank of the Hooghly River, Dakshineshwar Temple is a famous landmark in the city of joy. Pilgrims visit this temple throughout the year, but during the Christmas and winter holidays, the number of visitors and deities rises manifolds.

Victoria Memorial

Built in memory of Queen Victoria in the early 20th century, Victoria Memorial is an important tourist destination in Kolkata. People from all age groups come in large numbers to this place during the winter holidays. The major attraction of this place is the greenery and the open spaces by the pool sides, which offer families and couples the space to sit lazily for long hours.

Kolkata is a beautiful city, and the tour is incomplete if you do not enjoy the tram ride. The tram travels at a slow pace giving you an opportunity to enjoy the beautiful scenery all around you.

