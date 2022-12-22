Christmas is the festival that is celebrated across the globe with great enthusiasm and fanfare, followed by the New Year celebration, which is indeed the best way to ring in another beautiful year filled with hope and positivity. Christmas is annually celebrated on December 25, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. It is a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people worldwide. As we gear up to celebrate Christmas 2022, let us bring you the perfect holiday destinations to bid goodbye to the past year and start the new one with positivity with your friends and family. Here are a few places in India, from Goa to Shillong, which should be on your bucket list. Christmas and New Year Travel Destinations: The Best Places You Can Visit This Winter As You Enter 2023 and Bid Farewell to 2022.

Christmas celebration in India is a vast affair, especially at these places, with Christmas trees being decked up everywhere, sales on merchandise in malls and stores, the sound of tinkling bobbles, the sweet aroma of plum cakes wafting out of bakeries and so on. So if you wish to enjoy all of these, here are a few places where you can visit during Christmas and live your life to the fullest. Christmas 2022 Date and Significance: Know the History of This Festival Marking the Birth of Jesus Christ and How It Is Celebrated.

Goa

When you think of parties with a vibe, you think of Goa! With beach parties, friendly chats and dances, churches decorated with lights and flowers, and midnight mass singing Christmas carols, Goa is the best place to visit in December. It is one of the most happening places in India, where you will never run out of options for fun and festivities.

Pondicherry

Pondicherry is a fascinating tiny union territory of India just off the Tamil Nadu coast. It is also popularly known as the ‘Little France due to its beautiful architecture, beaches and delightful French cuisine. The UT has a good Christian population who celebrate Christmas with great zeal following all the traditional rituals. It offers a plethora of fun and engaging activities during the festive season.

Daman and Diu

The Union Territory boasts of the rich colonial influence, and the Portuguese highly influenced the celebration of Christmas here. During Christmas, there is a unique charm in Daman and Diu, making it special for Christmas celebrations in India. Many activities, including cultural shows, Portuguese dance forms, the vibrant lights and lamps and decorations make it a lively place, making it undoubtedly among the best places to visit during Christmas in India.

Kerala

Christmas celebrations in Kerala are unique amidst the umpteen coconut trees, backwaters and nature. If you are a nature lover and are planning to celebrate your Christmas and New Year, Kerala is the place for you! During Christmas, the churches in Kerala are all decorated with stars and lights while the streets are lit up. Also, if you visit Kerala during Christmas, you will also be able to witness the zealous festivities of the Cochin Carnival.

Shillong

People planning to visit the northeast this Christmas and New Year can consider visiting Shillong in Meghalaya. The north-eastern state has a considerable population of Catholics, with the majority being in Shillong. Meghalaya celebrates Christmas with as much zeal and gaiety and comes out as one of the best Christmas getaways in India. The traditions and customs, the streets lit with colourful lights, the churches and the homes decorated with flowers are a treat to the eyes, making it the best place to celebrate Christmas.

