Centralia's Graffiti Highway in Pennsylvania Is Shut Down For Visitors, To Be Covered in Dirt to Discourage Trespassing!

Pennsylvania's Graffiti Highway (Photo Credits: @MetalMichael19, @car_dashian Twitter)

Pennsylvania's colourful 'Graffiti Highway' a bizarre landmark at Centralia is soon going to be wiped off. Reportedly, despite coronavirus lockdown, people are visiting the place. So now authorities have decided to cover the road in the dirt to discourage trespassers. The road was once a part of Pennsylvania Route 61 which has quite some history. It was closed in 1933 after being damaged by a coal fire which is still present, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. It is said that on 1962, officials started the fire to clean up a trash dump, but the flames ignited a field of coal which is present under the town. It's been burning ever since, according to the state. Best Places to See Fall Season From Around the World!

The 74-mile stretch of highway got its nickname due to the graffiti painted all over its surface. The Graffiti Highway was closed to traffic 25 years ago. PennDOT then vacated the road and turned it over to a Pagnotti subsidiary in 2018. Centralia is located about an hour northeast of Hershey, Pennsylvania. It was once home to about 1,200 people, but abandoned because of the fire.

Meanwhile, people took to Twitter remembering the highway:

RIP to our graffiti highway in Centralia. They’re ripping it up and filling it in because hundreds of tourists kept congregating there over the weekend instead of STAYING HOME. pic.twitter.com/yL4yo97oJP — 𝚌𝚊𝚛𝚕𝚊𝚖𝚊𝚎 (@car_dashian) April 6, 2020

this week they are covering centralia’s graffiti highway in dirt so that people can no longer go. because of that, here are some pictures from when i went in february—i’m very sad it’s closing forever😩 pic.twitter.com/6u4rQ9cyja — amanda 💛 (@itsamanduhhh_) April 6, 2020

Centralia's Graffiti Highway (HQ)

Vincent Guarna of Fox Coal Company told WNEP, "We'll bring in approximately 400 loads of material, and then we'll level it off, and then we'll probably plant it, and hopefully, there will be trees and grass growing there. I think a few weeks ago, there was a fire there, people just starting fires." Once the dirt will be offloaded, loads of material will be smoothed to cover the road. They will then plant saplings and how it soon grow into trees.