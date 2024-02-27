Lathmar Holi, which means 'Holi of sticks', is a popular Hindu occasion celebrated in the twin towns of Barsana and Nandgaon in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. Every year, during Holi, thousands of devotees from across India and around the world throng to these towns to celebrate the festival of colours. The festivities usually last for more than a week and end on Rang Panchami. According to Hindu mythology, Lathmar Holi celebrations signify the love story of Lord Krishna and Radha. Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan 2024 Date: When Is Phulera Dooj This Year? Know Everything About the Holi Celebrations in Mathura.

According to a legend, Lord Krishna, who hailed from Nandgaon, would visit Barsana, the village of Radha, and playfully tease the women there. In retaliation, the women of Barsana would playfully hit him with sticks or lathis. This tradition evolved into the modern-day Lathmar Holi. In this article, let’s know more about Lathmar Holi 2024 dates in Barsana and Nandgaon and the significance of the auspicious day.

Lathmar Holi 2024 Dates in Barsana and Nandgaon

Lathmar Holi will be celebrated at Radha Rani Temple in Barsana on March 18

in Barsana on March 18 Lathmar Holi will be celebrated in Nandgaon on March 19

All About Lathmar Holi

Lathmar Holi is celebrated a few days before the main Holi festival, usually around the full moon day in the month of Phalgun according to the Hindu calendar, which typically falls in February or March in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on Sunday, March 24 while Rangwali Holi will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2024. In Barsana, Lathmar Holi will be celebrated at Radha Rani Temple on March 18, while in Nandgaon, Lathmar Holi will be celebrated on March 19.

Lathmar Holi is associated with the legend that signifies the love between the divine couple Radha and Lord Krishna and the festival seeks to recreate it. The festivities begin with prayers and rituals at the Radha Rani Temple, followed by the playful procession to the streets. One of the main highlights of Lathmar Holi is the playful reenactment of Lord Krishna's teasing of the Gopis and their retaliation with sticks. On this day, women from Barsana, armed with sticks known as lathis, gather at the Radha Rani Temple, while men from Nandgaon visit there to provoke them. The women then chase and playfully beat the men with sticks.

The festival of Lathmar Holi attracts a significant number of tourists and visitors who come to experience the unique cultural heritage of India.

