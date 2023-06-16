International Waterfall Day is a global observance dedicated to the majestic beauty, power, and significance of waterfalls worldwide. It is celebrated every year on June 16 worldwide. International Waterfall Day serves as a reminder of the vital role waterfalls play in our planet's ecosystems. Beyond their sheer beauty, they serve as important sources of freshwater, nourishing countless plants, animals, and human communities that rely on this precious resource. Breathtaking View of Jog Falls in Karnataka Often Mistaken as 'Niagara Falls' Wins Internet! Watch Viral Video of The Waterfall.

Waterfalls also contribute to the overall health of our environment, replenishing rivers and streams and sustaining a delicate balance within natural habitats. This day not only celebrates the magnificence of waterfalls but also encourages us to appreciate and protect these natural wonders for future generations. It provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation, sustainable practices, and preserving our natural heritage. India is blessed with numerous breathtaking waterfalls, each with its own unique charm. As you observe International Waterfall Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought a list of five of the best waterfalls in India that showcase the country's natural beauty.

1. Jog Falls, Karnataka

Located in the Shimoga district of Karnataka, Jog Falls is one of the highest waterfalls in India. The grandeur of Jog Falls, surrounded by lush greenery, makes it a popular destination for nature lovers and photographers.

Jog Falls, Karnataka (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Dudhsagar Falls, Goa

Nestled in the Western Ghats on the border of Goa and Karnataka, Dudhsagar Falls is a sight to behold. The waterfall cascades from a height of around 1,017 feet (310 meters), resembling a sea of milk, which is what "Dudhsagar" means in the local language. The surrounding dense forests add to the allure of this magnificent waterfall. 'How Rivers Are Made': IFS Officer Shares Beautiful Video of Newly-Made River Passing Through Forest.

Dudhsagar Falls, Goa (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Athirappilly Water Falls, Kerala

Located in the Thrissur district of Kerala, Athirappilly Falls is often called the "Niagara Falls of India." Surrounded by lush greenery, it offers a picturesque and serene ambience, making it a popular tourist attraction in Kerala.

Athirappilly Water Falls, Kerala (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya

Situated near Cherrapunji, known as one of the wettest places on Earth, Nohkalikai Falls is one of the tallest plunge waterfalls in India. The cascading water against the backdrop of the verdant hills makes it a must-visit destination for nature enthusiasts.

Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Bhagsu Waterfall, Himachal Pradesh

Located near the town of McLeod Ganj in Dharamshala, Bhagsu Waterfall is a picturesque attraction in the Himalayan region. It cascades down from a height of approximately 70 feet (21 meters) amidst a scenic landscape.

Bhagsu Waterfall, Himachal Pradesh (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These are just a few of the many stunning waterfalls that adorn the diverse landscapes of India. Each waterfall offers a unique experience and a chance to marvel at the beauty of nature.

Wishing everyone Happy International Waterfall Day 2023!

