While you may have seen the view of the stunning Niagara Falls, you can find equally beautiful scenery in India itself. An incredible video of a waterfall in Karnataka has won many hearts on the internet. The viral clip shows Jog Falls in Karnataka’s Shimoga district. The view of the Jog Falls has amazed netizens. It is so calm and serene that you want to be teleported there for a few seconds to experience the attractiveness of the waterfall. Reverse Cloud Waterfall Video Goes Viral! Watch Throwback Clip of the Unique Cloud Formation in Australia Taking Over the Internet!

Watch The Viral Video:

This is not Niagara Falls… This is Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1C1ohXFsCn — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) July 10, 2022

