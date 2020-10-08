Did you know about the Italian islands that dubbed as "sex pilgrimage"? Single tourists visit this place that offers naked hikes and penis-shaped rocks (to pray on) for amazing sexually fulfilling holidays. Single tourists visit the Stromboli and Filicudi, two of the eight Aeolian Islands near Sicily in the Tyrrhenian Sea who are "looking for love and passion", says the Sun. It is called "sex pilgrimage" apparently because of the "orgasmic" landscapes and "evocative volcanoes". Travelling in the Age of Coronavirus- Will Tourism Look Different After Life in Lockdown?

It is believed that singles must go there if they want to find love and sexual fulfilment. Colloquially known as "fertility atolls," the place holds a special place in folklore. The isles are known to act as "aphrodisiac" (sex-inducing) for all who seek passion. "So many singles who meet here for holidays end up falling in love and return to celebrate their wedding or their child’s birth," said business owner Luisa Paduano, according to the Sun.

Fables have it that a flower there that blooms at night gives away a seductive fragrance “so overpowering that it can cause a pleasant dizziness.” “We call it ‘lady of the night,’ ” Paduano said and that it “It makes you feel good.” We all love to travel, but imagine travelling to a place that offers a better sexual life. It is said that the warm thermal waters of the island and the lava flow scars do turn tourists on and that it makes up for a n "orgasmic" cocktail. Usually, the kind of tourists that visit the place are singles looking for love and sexual fulfilment or newlywed couples who wish to have a baby.

The folklore has it that if young women hoping to find a man say silent prayers in front of odd-looking sea stacks that thrust, you actually get it. Hikers go naked there during the eight-hour trek to the peak for an "orgasmic experience".

