Home to diversified cultures and traditions, India has temples that add to the country's beauty with their magnificent architecture and galore spreading serenity and peace. Lord Krishna, one of the most loved and adored avatars of Lord Vishnu, is worshipped at many places in India. Celebrated with great zeal and fervour, Krishna Janmashtami 2021 is observed on August 30, 2021. We bring you a list of famous Lord Krishna Temples in India which will take you to his childhood in Vrindavan and in various parts of the country.

Prem Mandir, Vrindavan

Oozing peace and royalty, Prem Mandir in Vrindavan gives a perfect look at what history described. Located on 54 acres of land, this temple was built by a godman Kripalu Maharaj. The temple has various statues and paintings of important figures and events of Krishna mythology. The temple also shows us a glimpse of the numerous miracles of Lord Krishna.

Shree Dwarkadhish Temple, Gujarat

This temple located in Gujarat celebrates Krishna Janmashtami with great enthusiasm. Dwarkadish temple is regarded to be one of the four major pilgrimages in India. It attracts thousands of devotees from India during Char Dham Yatra.

Udupi Sri Krishna Matha, Karnataka

The temple is located in the city of Udupi and is one of Udupi’s eight matha that one needs to visit. With colourful architecture, the temple gives a royal and divine look to the temple.

Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi

An important shrine in South India, Rajagopalaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Mannargudi is also called Dakshina Dwarka. Rajagopalaswamy is a form of Lord Krishna worshipped by people here. Spread over 23 acres of land, this ancient temple is one of the famous temples one must visit in Tamil Nadu.

Sri Krishna Temple, Hampi

One of the notable unique architecture, this temple in Hampi depicts the childhood of Lord Krishna when he was an infant. The temple depicts the history of Lord Krishna and also has grand architectural beauty.

These are some of the famous Lord Krishna temples you can visit where Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion. However, please cater to the COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.

