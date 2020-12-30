Check Complete List of Long Weekends in India 2021: Come New Year, and our mind immediately wanders off to how we can make the most of this new beginning, especially the fresh renewal of all our leaves. And there is no better way of than by exploring new places and doing new things - feat the Long Weekends. As we prepare to welcome New Year 2021, with the bitter-sweet reminder of all the lost long-weekends of 2020 and the hope of some much-needed lists of long weekends that await us, most of us are already busy chalking out everything we want to do. And the easiest way to have an excellent 2021 is by planning our holidays and leaves around the long weekends in time. And a complete list of long weekends in 2021 in India is sure to come in handy as we plan our weekend fun in a more grand and exciting way! And for the long weekend fun, you should also double check on the number of dry days list in 2021 so you do not run out on alcohol.

Long Weekends are always the best way of quenching our thirst for wanderlust without burning quite a large hole in our pockets and learning to explore and have fun in a nifty way. After the travel-less year that 2020 has been, people are slowly but surely trying to find ways of having safe travels that help them explore and dip their toe in the adventure pool. Whether it is renting out homestays that are taking all the necessary precautions or camping in your own tents in one of the many camp-sites across the country, travel-lovers have surely come up with unique ways to do what they love in a safe and fun manner. Hotels across the country have also stepped up and taken all the precaution to make your staycations or the new trend of workations (Yes, I would like to work from the beaches in Goa please) more comfortable. And by clubbing your travel plans with these long weekends, you can easily balance work and play, while we still continue working from “home”! 2021 Holidays Calendar for Free PDF Download Online: List of National Festivals in India, International Days, Long Weekend Dates and Events in New Year.

While there are no long weekends in February 2021 or June 2021, here is the complete list of long weekends in 2021 that will help you plan this year’s travels.

Long Weekends in January 2021

January 1 (Friday) to January 3 (Sunday) - New Year's Day on January 1: What better way to celebrate the end of 2020 than by taking that much-needed break that you have been pushing for. Mark a leave on December 31, because nobody should work on the last day of 2020 and turn this into a 4-day fun-at-home weekend!

January 14 (Thursday) to January 17 (Sunday) - Makar Sankranti or Pongal on January 14: Who does not like a mid-month break in the hectic JFM quarter? Take the day off on January 15 (Friday) and plan a fun 4-day staycation.

January 23 (Saturday) to January 26 (Tuesday) - Republic Day of India on January 26: Make the most of the blissful winters with a quick trip to the mountains! Convert this into a 4-day weekend by taking leave on January 25 (Monday).

Long Weekends in February 2021

February 13 (Saturday) to February 16 (Tuesday) - Vasant Panchami on February 16: There is no long weekend in February 2021, but you can still push for one during mid-February by applying for a leave on February 15 (Monday) followed by Vasant Panchami/Saraswati Puja celebrations.

Long Weekends in March 2021

March 11 (Thursday) to March 14 (Sunday) - Maha Shivratri on March 11:

While Maha Shivratri falls on a Thursday, you can squeeze for a one-day leave and celebrate this festive time with a long weekend. Visit the closest Jyotirling or simply celebrate this time with a much-needed break at home!

March 27 (Saturday) to March 29 (Monday) - Holi falls on March 29: Celebrate Holi in the most fun and festive way with this long-weekend as an added gift. Whether you plan on travelling for a Holi with your family or simply plan a weekend retreat with your special someone, this festivity is sure to be extra colourful and fun in 2021!

Long Weekends in April 2021

April 2 (Friday) to April 4 (Sunday) - Good Friday on April 2: Come April, it is all but certain that we will have a long-weekend for Good Friday. So whether you plan to visit a closeby hill station to enjoy the slightly lower temperatures as summer comes in full swing or just plan some quiet time with family, it is sure to be a memorable affair. In addition to this, you can also take the day off on April 12 (Monday), if you have a holiday for Gudi Padwa on April 13 (Tuesday)!

Long Weekends in May 2021

May 13 (Thursday) to May 16 (Sunday) - Eid ul-Fitr Starts on May 12 and Ends on May 13: Celebrate Eid with a delicious feast and a happier long weekend by taking the day off on Friday, May 14!

Zero Long Weekend in June 2021

There seems no possibility of a long weekend in the sixth month of the year. Chalo, sab chup chap kaam karo.

Long Weekends in July 2021

July 10 (Saturday) to July 12 (Monday) - Ratha Yatra on July 12: The month has a Gazetted Holiday on July 12 (Monday) for Rath Yatra 2021. And with this, you have legit long weekend!

July 17 (Saturday) to July 20 (Tuesday) - Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid Will Tentatively Fall on July 20: While Bakra Eid falls on a Tuesday, you can easily make the most of this festival by taking leave on Monday, July 19. The 4-day weekend before this festive occasion will surely add to your festive vibes.

Long Weekends in August 2021

August 28 (Saturday) to August 30 (Monday) - Krishna Janmashtami on August 30: Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna in Vrindavan or stay back home and take a long break before the September Storm, this long weekend is filled with options for all!

Long Weekends in September 2021

September 10 (Friday) - September 12 (Sunday) - Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi is always a special time to be with family and friends and enjoy the aartis and prasad. While we could not experience this festive time to its fullest in 2020, this long weekend opens an array of options for celebrating this festival in 2021!

Long Weekends in October 2021

October 15 (Friday) to October 17 (Sunday) - Dussehra or Vijayadashami on October 15: Nothing like a long weekend away from work to celebrate the end of evil! Plan a quick staycation to relax, unwind and chill with your family in this blissful fall season!

Long Weekends in November 2021

November 19 (Friday) to November 21 (Sunday) - Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 19: As we near the end of another year, we are sure to crave some winter wonderland vacation and this long-weekend gives you the option to enjoy just that. Of course, this is in addition to the long holiday that we are sure to get on Diwali as we celebrate Dhanteras on November 3, and Diwali on November 4. The entire weekend of November 3 to November 7 is bound to be a weekend to unwind and spend quality family time!

Long Weekends in December 2021

December 24 (Friday) to December 26 (Sunday) - Christmas on December 25: While Christmas is falling on a Saturday in 2021, you can simply take Christmas Eve off to celebrate this holiday with all the cheer and happiness. Another holiday you surely need to plan is taking leave on December 31 (Friday) to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a cool new way (Maybe at a cool new destination?)!

As many as 15 long weekends are likely to take place in 2021. We hope that this full list of long weekends in India helps you to plan your year with all the fun and fervour. Happy Weekending! Happy New Year 2021!

