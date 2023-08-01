India is a diverse land with so many tourist places to explore in each state and respective city. From ancient temples, pristine beachside, and towering mountains to lush landscapes, we have a distinct topography in every part of the nation. Odisha is one such state that has so many hidden spots that have been away from the tourist’s eye for a long. If you are planning an offbeat trip here, we have some lesser-known places in and around Bhubaneshwar that one must definitely visit. Traditional Odia Dishes To Relish on Utkal Divas or Utkala Dibasa.

Barehipani Waterfall

The second highest waterfall in India, Barehipani, is inside Simlipal National Park of Mayurbhanj district. It is a two-tiered waterfall as the water cascades into natural water pools. If you love observing beautiful flora and fauna, then you should definitely visit here.

Barehipani Waterfall | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Leaning Temple of Huma

Situated on the banks of the Mahanadi River, the leaning temple of Huma is a wonder in itself. Dedicated to Lord Bimaleshwar, the temple's edifice leans while the pinnacle is perpendicular to the ground. The reason for the leaning is based on an assumption of technical flaws at the time of construction. Some reasons speculated are flood currents in the river Mahanadi or earthquakes.

Leaning Temple of Huma | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Chausath Yogini Temple

The Chausath Yogini temple in Mitaoli village near Morena is an ancient temple once a place for education in astrology and mathematics. One of the unexplored places to visit in Odisha, it is the only active temple among all the four Chausath Yogini temples in the country. There are 64 statues of yoginis in the temple. The temple's design is so strong and said to have withstood shocks and earthquakes.

Chausath Yogini Temple | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Satkosia

The Satkosia Gorge is one of the picturesque destinations in the Satkosia Tiger Reserve. Bustling with flora and fauna, it is a paradise for nature lovers. You can even experience camping in the forested hills and green mountain valleys. The Satkosia Nature Camp also gives birding tours while taking a boat ride in the gorge.

Satkosia Tiger Reserve (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Gandhamardan Hills

Gandhamardan Hills in Bargarh district is a place that carries much significance even in mythology. A treasure trove of rare medicinal plants, it is believed that Lord Hanuman carried this hill from the Himalayas to save the life of Lakshman with ‘Sanjivanee’, a medicinal plant. The local community here makes maximum efforts to preserve the rich biodiversity of the region and protects the land and its resources. For those interested in ecological diversity, this place deserves a visit.

Gandhamardan Hills | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

These are some of the places that you can visit in Odisha. From nature lovers to history enthusiasts, you will find many places to explore here.

